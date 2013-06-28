The Page Terrace Beachfront Hotel Receives White Glove Award

Treasure Island, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- The Page Terrace Beachfront Hotel, offering affordable beach motels in Treasure Island, FL, is pleased to announce that they have received the 2013 White Glove Award. This prestigious award is given out to beachfront properties that provide their guests with superior lodging accommodations. “We would like to congratulate Page Terrace on maintaining the excellence we have come to know and appreciate in Superior Small Lodging in Pinellas County. We are pleased to say you are a White Glove Property!” Director of Leisure Travel USA & Canada, Rosemarie Payne said.



The arrival of summer comes with many new people vacationing with The Page Terrace Beachfront Hotel. It is a testament to the dedication and superior customer service that throughout the time people have spent in their motels, they have been able to keep the property clean, calm, and superior to other motels in the area. Continuing on this adventurous summer season, The Page Terrace Beachfront Hotel will strive to provide guests with complete satisfaction, making their stay unforgettable. People are invited to stay at the Treasure Island motel and see why time and time again, the company receives the prestigious White Glove Property Award.



To continue their streak of being awarded as a White Glove Property, The Page Terrace Beachfront Hotel is always updating their property to make guests’ stay more comfortable. This includes bathrooms, kitchens, and other main areas of the rooms. As of December 2012, the motel installed new PGT Insulated, tinted, and Impact Hurricane Windows in every room. They have also installed 7-space bike racks so people have a place to put their bike after a fun day of riding around Treasure Island. It is these new amenities that will keep guests coming for many summers in the future.



About The Page Terrace Beachfront Hotel

Located in downtown Treasure Island and situated directly on the Gulf of Mexico, The Page Terrace Beachfront Hotel offers large, comfortable, and affordable accommodations. The property offers everything a vacationer needs, including a large heated pool, spacious patio, Barbeque grill, and much more. The family-owned and operated property has been a AAA rated establishment since its inception in 1990. Visitors of Page Terrace Beach Front Hotel will find Treasure Island’s best restaurants, entertainment venues, and retail stores within walking distance from their room. The stay will be enjoyable because of the surrounding white sand beaches and beautiful sunset.



For more information, http://www.pageterrace.com.