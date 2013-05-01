The Pajama Company Celebrates Mother's Day and Father's Day

Orange, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- The Pajama Company is offering shoppers some innovative gift ideas for the upcoming Mother’s and Father’s Day holidays. These comfortable and practical pajama gifts will provide moms and dads with years of enjoyment and fun. Pajamas are perfect for people of all ages, and come in a variety of colors and styles to complement any personality. With fun pajama gifts, the whole family can lounge in style and enjoy the cozy comfort of this beloved clothing.



The Pajama Company features a range of pajamas, like women’s flannel pajamas, footed pajamas, FlapJacks, PJ pants and much more. There are many fun styles and colors from which to choose. Patterns include everything from the classic plaid, to whimsical cat prints, sushi prints, bright colors and other designs. Both moms and dads will love these comfortable and luxurious classics. Whether enjoying breakfast on the patio or cozying up on a chilly night, moms and dads will think of those who gave them this great gift.



For a more luxurious gift, The Pajama Company features beautiful robes. Among them, deluxe Kashwere robes that were featured on Oprah's Favorite Things. These are the softest, most comfortable robes, and feel like a fluffy cloud. They are a perfect accompaniment to any pajama set and can be worn all year long. The Kashwere robes come in navy blue or pink colors -- perfect for moms and dads.



In addition to pajamas and robes, The Pajama Company also offers a selection of great gifts priced from $10 and up. These include comfy pillows, knitted socks, boxers, night shirts, and many other gift ideas that will be perfect for moms and dads. On The Pajama Company online store, shoppers will find items from some leading loungewear brands, like Lazy One, Munki Munki, David & Goliath, and many others.



To shop for pajama gifts for Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, visit http://www.thepajamacompany.com/.



About The Pajama Company

Life is pretty darn good, when you’re wearing your favorite pajamas! This company philosophy inspired The Pajama Company. With one of the largest selections of pajamas and sleep and loungewear, The Pajama Company is a leading online store for comfortable gifts and clothing. Shoppers will find a range of items from which to choose – from classic pajamas, to contemporary styles for the whole family.