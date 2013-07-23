The Pajama Company Highlights Selection of Footed Pajamas

Orange, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- The Pajama Company, a leading online retailer of fun-to-wear, bedtime clothing, highlights a selection of footed pajamas ideal for all occasions. This comfortable and whimsical clothing choice has been a favorite among both kids and adults and is a perfect piece of nostalgia to share with the whole family. The Pajama Company features a variety of footed pajamas in many colors and sizes, for boys and girls as well as adults.



Footed pajamas make great gifts and can be enjoyed in the summer as well as winter time. They are a must for sleepover parties and the perfect addition to any family game or movie night. With the great selection of footed pajamas shoppers will find on The Pajama’s Store’s website, there is something every member of the family can enjoy. Shoppers can even find matching footed pajamas for the whole family, or buy everyone a footed pajama in their favorite color.



Available in fun colors and prints and comfortable fabrics, these footed pajamas are sure to become the go-to clothing of choice for lounging in the evenings and on Sunday mornings. The Pajama Company offers classic versions of the footed pajama or ones with a modern twist. Whatever the style or occasion, footed pajamas are the perfect outfit to stay warm and comfortable.



The Pajama Company is also a one-stop-shop for all pajama needs and gift ideas. The Pajama Company features one of the largest selections of products including pajamas from well-known brands, other sleepwear, luxurious bathrobes, decorative pillows, fun socks and much more. Shoppers will find new and exciting products on The Pajama Company website that make the perfect gifts for men, women and kids for a variety of occasions.



About The Pajama Company

Life is pretty darn good when you’re wearing your favorite pajamas! This company philosophy inspired The Pajama Company. With one of the largest selections of pajamas and sleep and loungewear, The Pajama Company is a leading online store for comfortable gifts and clothing. Shoppers will find a range of items to choose from – from classic pajamas to contemporary styles for the whole family. To shop for footed pajamas and other fun sleepwear, visit http://www.thepajamacompany.com/.