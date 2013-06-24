The Pajama Company Introduces the Seasons Coolest Pajamas

Orange, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- Orange, CT – Shoppers looking for the seasons latest pajamas in cool, comfortable fabrics and fun patterns and designs, need to look no further than The Pajama Company. The Pajama Company online store is currently featuring an excellent selection of pajamas perfect for summer. Made from cotton and other light, comfortable material, these pajamas are perfect for enjoying a summer evening with the family or a cozy Sunday morning breakfast on the porch or patio. If summer had a uniform, these pajamas would be it!



Summer is the perfect time for lounging around and pajamas from The Pajama Company are the perfect clothes to do it in. Summer pajamas currently available through The Pajama Company feature sets and separates in colorful patterns and designs. Shoppers will enjoy the bright colors and whimsical prints like sushi, animal prints, floral prints and funny faces from well-known brands like Bedhead, PJ Salvage, Munki Munki, The Cat's Pajamas and David & Goliath.



Both adults and kids will find the ideal summer pajamas for maximum comfort during the warm summer nights. Adults will love the light pajama pants like shorts and capris, parried with airy t-shirts and cozy button-downs, while kids can run around the house in their light-weight cotton footed pajamas in bold summer colors. With such a selection of quality summer pajamas currently available, The Pajama Company is a one-stop-shop for the whole family’s pajama needs.



In addition to the season’s most comfortable pajamas, shoppers will also find gifts and accessories perfect for a summer sleepover. The selection of gifts priced from $10 and up includes comfy pillows, knitted socks, boxers, nightshirts and many other ideas that will be perfect for kids enjoying a summer sleepover. Pajamas and sleep accessories make great gifts that people will love and continue to use throughout the summer season and all year long.



About The Pajama Company

Life is pretty darn good when you’re wearing your favorite pajamas! This company philosophy inspired The Pajama Company. With one of the largest selections of pajamas and sleep and loungewear, The Pajama Company is a leading online store for comfortable gifts and clothing. Shoppers will find a range of items to choose from – from classic pajamas to contemporary styles for the whole family. To shop the selection of summer pajamas, visit http://www.thepajamacompany.com/.