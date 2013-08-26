The Pajama Company Invites Customers to Celebrate Summer in an Emerson Nightshirt

Orange, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- The Pajama Company, a premier retailer of pajamas and pajama accessories online, is pleased to announce the availability of its Emerson nightshirt. The nightshirt comes in 76 different designs and costs just $28.



At any age, pajamas are a comfort that makes people feel snug and safe. According to the founders of the company, “The Pajama Company was founded with the premise that life is pretty darn good when you’re wearing your favorite pajamas. Whether you are six or sixty, pajamas are the perfect comfort clothes.” The Pajama Company was founded by people with a passion for great pajamas, and products like the Emerson Street nightshirt have a lot to offer. The product is available in one-size-fits-most and comes in a cotton bag. Each shirt comes with witty and humorous art from Emerson Quillin, and it’s included on the white drawstring cotton bag too. As seen on “The View,” Emerson nightshirts make great gifts, and are a fun and comfortable way to tell others that they’re loved.



Of course, The Pajama Company offers much more than just the Emerson nightshirt. Customers on the website can find all kinds of pajamas divided into convenient and easy to navigate categories. Browse by brand like Munki Munki, or go for specific apparel like cozy socks, boxers, robes, and footed pajamas. It’s also easy to sort by pajamas for women, men, or children. Whatever customers are looking for in a pair of pajamas or pajama accessories, they’re sure to find it at The Pajama Company.



About The Pajama Company

For a number of years, The Pajama Company has worked hard to make people happy by selling them fabulous pajamas. From footed pajamas for kids to adult flannel pajamas and everything in between, the company has a wide enough selection for customers to find the exact item they want. Anyone looking for affordable prices on great pajamas will be excited by what The Pajama Company has to offer. For more detail please visit, http://www.thepajamacompany.com/.