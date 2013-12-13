The Pajama Company Offers Matching Family Pajamas in Time for the Holidays

Orange, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- The Pajama Company, a leading online store offering a range of pajamas and sleep accessories, is highlighting a great selection of matching family pajamas just in time for the holidays. These festive and fun pajamas are especially popular this time of year when the whole family gets together under one roof to share gifts and make memories.



Among the most fun items families can gift each other and enjoy together are cozy-footed pajamas. The unisex style is ideal for all members of the family. Stretchy, comfy and warm, footed pajamas are fun to wear on a chilly holiday evening while enjoying hot chocolate, or during the family breakfast on Christmas Day. The Pajama Company offers footed pajamas in variety of colors and patterns, from the traditional red and plaid to fun holiday-inspired prints.



Families will also find matching pajama separates for mom, dad and the kids, as well as nightshirts, boxers and other comfortable loungewear. Matching family pajamas are available from popular sleepwear brands like Munki Munki, Hatley Nature, Lazy One and The Cat's Pajamas. Shoppers will also find great sleep accessories, like socks and pillows, for the perfect holiday sleepover get-together. The Pajama Company features many fun items to put families in the holiday spirit and make the most of their time together.



About The Pajama Company

Life is pretty darn good when you’re wearing your favorite pajamas! This company philosophy inspired The Pajama Company. With one of the largest selections of pajamas, and sleep and loungewear, The Pajama Company is a leading online store for comfortable gifts and clothing. Shoppers will find a range of items to choose from – from classic pajamas, to contemporary styles for the whole family. To shop for matching holiday pajamas for the whole family, visit http://www.thepajamacompany.com/.