The Pajama Company Unveils a New Line of Fall PJs

Orange, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- As the cool fall months approach, The Pajama Company, a leading online retailer of sleepwear for men, women and children, is unveiling new lines of warm and cozy PJs from some of the top brands. These great sleepwear fashions come in a variety of fall-inspired patterns and colors in cozy and comfortable fabrics.



Among the many styles of fall pajamas is the women’s Apples Cotton Pajamas from PJ Salvage. This comfy style allows women to dream sweetly in lightweight, 100 percent cotton set with a button front top with contrast piping. The pattern of pink apples on a light blue background makes it perfect for the fall. The PJ pants have elastic and drawstring waist and button fly. This style comes in a Boyfriend fit which is slightly oversized making this pajama one that will be worn all season long.



The Pajama Company features a range of pajamas perfect for the fall like women’s flannel pajamas, footed pajamas, FlapJacks, just PJ pants and much more. There are many fun styles and colors to choose from. Patterns include everything from the classic plaid to whimsical cat prints, fall colors and other designs. The whole family will enjoy wearing these great fall pajamas for lazy Sunday breakfasts or cozying up on a chilly fall night.



The Pajama Company is also a great destination for other fall sleep needs and gifts like socks, decorative pillows, luxurious bathrobes and much more.



About The Pajama Company

Life is pretty darn good when you’re wearing your favorite pajamas! This company philosophy inspired The Pajama Company. With one of the largest selections of pajamas and sleep and loungewear, the, Pajama Company is a leading online store for comfortable gifts and clothing. Shoppers will find a range of items to choose from – from classic pajamas to contemporary styles for the whole family. To find the latest fall sleepwear in fun colors and prints, visit http://www.thepajamacompany.com/.