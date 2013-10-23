Orange, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- The Pajama Company, a leading online store offering a range of pajamas and sleep accessories, celebrates the happiness found in comfort, home and family. However, for many women around the world, the basic medical necessities for bringing a child into the world safely remain a luxury. In 2013, a woman dies every two minutes from pregnancy complications. To help in this important cause, The Pajama Company has partnered with Every Mother Counts, a non-profit advocacy organization focused on increasing education and support for maternal and child health around the world.



When shoppers buy a pajama, sleepwear or sleep accessory from The Pajama Company on Maternal Health Monday, The Pajama Company will donate 10 percent of each sale to Every Mother Counts. The money goes toward a campaign to end preventable deaths caused by pregnancy and childbirth around the world. Every Mother Counts informs, engages and mobilizes new audiences to take action to improve the health and well-being of girls and women worldwide.



Shoppers will be able to find an impressive selection of traditional and latest styles of pajamas and great gift ideas, while benefiting an important global cause. The Pajama Company features one of the largest selections of products including pajamas from well-known brands, other sleepwear, luxurious bathrobes, decretive pillows, fun socks and much more. Shoppers will find new and exciting products for their families and also help families across the world live health and happy.



To purchase pajamas on Maternal Health Monday and benefit Every Mother Counts, visit http://www.thepajamacompany.com/.



About The Pajama Company

Life is pretty darn good when you’re wearing your favorite pajamas! This company philosophy inspired The Pajama Company. With one of the largest selections of pajamas and sleep and loungewear, The Pajama Company is a leading online store for comfortable gifts and clothing. Shoppers will find a range of items to choose from – from classic pajamas to contemporary styles for the whole family.