Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2012 -- Synopsis: This report provides a detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations during 2011-15, including highlights of the key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.



Summary

ReportReserve Research's ""The Pakistani Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2016: Market Profile"" is an essential source of information covering the market attractiveness and emerging opportunities of the defense industry in Pakistan



Pakistan is a major non-NATO ally of the US and a significant collaborator with China in the area of defense development.



Reasons To Buy

""The Pakistani Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2016: Market Profile"" allows you to



- Understand the market size and forecasts of the Pakistani defense industry.

- Understand the budget allocation of the Pakistani defense industry.

- Gain knowledge on Homeland Security market size and forecast..

- Gain insight into the benchmarking data with Key global markets..

- Understand the key trends and growth stimulators of the Pakistani defense industry.



For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/the-pakistani-defense-industry-market-attractiveness-and-emerging-opportunities-to-2016-market-profile-report-540962