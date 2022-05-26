The Pandemic Has Changed the Way Asset Managers Work

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2022 -- Thanks to the pandemic we have seen a fundamental shift in the way that people want to work. Asset management is an industry that has experienced expansion and prosperity during the pandemic - private capital returned 15.5% in 2020 according to a Deloitte report, and is likely to continue to see positive growth in assets under management in 2022. However, to a certain extent this ongoing growth is going to rely on how willing organisations in the industry are to evolve and adapt the way asset managers work going forward. In particular, there is the need for a focus on more flexibility, such as robust working-from-home policies, as well as the infrastructure to support this. More training and development have also become a priority for those working in asset management and strategies to communicate values will be key to staff engagement. As for many enterprises today, asset management firms also need to have a clear focus on more diversity and robust policies and strategies to make this happen.



Asset management is one of the specialist sectors where Leathwaite provides expert support to a range of enterprises, from SMEs to multi-national organisations. The firm is helping businesses across this industry - as well as other connected areas such as hedge funds, insurance and insurtech, fintech and professional services - to adapt and evolve where new working styles are concerned. Evolving to take into account the way that the pandemic has changed asset management working practices going forward is particularly vital for those firms focused on attracting a diverse range of talent and finding future leaders to facilitate long-term growth.



Leathwaite has conducted more than 250 assignments for asset management companies and works with extensive insight and understanding of the specific culture and sensitivities that affect this industry. The team at Leathwaite has the ability to provide a global perspective on leadership talent, which is vital when it comes to ensuring that clients can connect with leaders who meet strategic needs and are a positive cultural fit. This is due to the firm's extensive global footprint, which spans multiple locations from New York to Dallas, Zurich, Hong Kong, London and Toronto. Leathwaite has provided expert support in hiring for many roles in asset management, including Head of Internal Audit, CIO and Head of Compliance.



About Leathwaite

Leathwaite are CFO recruiters, leaders in headhunting recruitment and human capital specialists, delivering an interconnected range of executive search, executive interim and data & insight services. Since establishing the business in 1999, Leathwaite has developed key international client partnerships across a range of industry sectors.