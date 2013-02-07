The Panic Away Review - Is It a Scam or for Real

Bristol, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- The Panic away program is offering a chance to gain free online access to their very own email mini series. All one has to do is enter their first name and email address to gain instant access. It's completely free, so no credit card is required. Once this is done, they will have insider knowledge in how to stop panic attacks and general anxiety fast. Barry McDonagh, the creator of the panic away program has himself suffered anxiety attacks and like many, assumed it was a heart attack. After reading every book and trying every exercise, he discovered an unorthodox approach, which he tested and tweaked into something incredibly effective, helping him deal with his general anxiety, a strategy known as the 21-7 technique.



It evolved into a revolutionary program into what is now a panic away book that explains everything one needs to know about the causes of a panic attack, general anxiety and how a person can finally overcome them using this powerful approach. Included in this package is a fast track DVD which will effectively teach the basic principles in only 48 minutes and for those people who prefer to just listen, there is the choice of audio CD's that will help stop worrying thoughts dead in its tracks.



The Panic Away approach has been proven to treat panic attacks with a very unique approach as well as helping you treat the general anxiety which is incredibly important. This is of real interest as many people rely on medication to help stop the anxiety. For those who are unsure about the symptoms of a panic attack, will find the information included on the site helpful and comforting. The website offers plenty of encouragement and hope to those who are suffering, including plenty of success stories from real people who have successfully overcome their anxiety and panic using this powerful approach.



About Panic Away

The founder of Panic Away, Barry McDonagh, states that his mission is to reach out to 1 million people who suffer from anxiety by the end of 2016, because in his very own words, "The results we see are incredible. People don’t write to say ‘thanks it helped it bit’, they write to say how the program has completely transformed their lives for the better." Barry went from a “So laid back he might fall over” kind of person to one who experienced the fear of panic. Now he is an anxiety free man who enjoys life to the fullest. Barry describes his approach, "Panic Away has gone on to become one of the most successful programs for treating panic attacks and general anxiety today."



