The Paranormal, Rite of Exorcism, The Other World, Very Real and in Abundance So Says the Hierarchy of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2012 -- With the recent addition of Lisa Williams, medium and psychic, a long with an already strong presence in paranormal and exorcism, led to date by Father Edward Konkler, the Universal Life Church World Headquarters continues further expansion into the field with the retention of Father Alexander LaFountain of Allenhurst, GA. The addition of Father LaFountain only solidifies a strong core of professionals within the field, on staff, with the Universal Life Church World Headquarters, Inc., who plays second fiddle to no one including the Vatican when it comes to the paranormal and/or exorcism. In fact one expert in the Paranormal Field said; "The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is better equipped than the Roman Catholic Church to handle such (paranormal and exorcism) as their Ministers have far less red tape to go through in handling each individual case."



Background of Fr Alexander LaFountain: Born on the 14th of February 1991 in Adrian, Michigan, Father Alexander LaFountain is a member of the Order of Saint Michael (OSM) ordained by the Universal Life Church World Headquarters. He is an Exorcist, Demonologist, radio show host, and paranormal investigator. Father LaFountain is the host of "The Other World" a radio show on every Thursday evening from 8-9pm EST., subjects include topics such as demonology, exorcisms/possessions, angelology, and paranormal investigations. He is also a demonologist/paranormal investigator with Ghost Wolf Paranormal Investigations of Georiga, (GWPI for short) a local paranormal group stationed out of Savannah, Georgia.



Father LaFountain was introduced to demonology and received the call to be an Exorcist not long after moving to Georgia. A friend came to him one day and complained of mass amounts of weird activity in the home, including his son who was starting to show signs of possession. They complained of feeling watched and followed, of rooms being ice cold, of seeing shadow figures move, hearing foot steps and knocking, and of hearing voices.



Father LaFountain felt that he was being called to help and went to the house armed with a digital voice recorder, a flash light, and a note book and pen. After taking a lot of notes and conducting a Friday night investigation Father LaFountain left feeling as if he had missed some thing. It was like a nagging feeling that he had further work to do and God brought him back the following night to do another night time investigation. This time however upon starting the investigation the mother of the child came forth to say that she had dabbled with the occult when her child was born. It was like a giant light bulb lit up above Father LaFountain's head. The parents were worried because their son had made an imaginary friend. This imaginary friend was telling their son to break rules, call people names, not listen, break things, be possessive of toys, and he became more angry and rebellious by the day. Father LaFountain interviewed the boy and asked him for over an hour various questions to try and figure out what this imaginary friend was. Father LaFountain felt that more than just ghosts were haunting this family. The boy told him his friend was huge, like a giant, but red and had white eyes. He said his friend came from a place where people liked to fish a lot.



After the interview Father LaFountain then knew what he had to do, he grabbed his Bible, a rosary, a bottle of Holy Water, and some annointing oil, realizing that he was dealing with a demon he approached such in a different way than usual. He called the demon out for four hours. When he commanded it in the name of Jesus Christ that the demon reveal its name, it was captured on a digital recorder saying, "Hellinism." Father LaFountain then reviewed all the evidence and shared it with several members of the clergy of various denominations, all of which agreed, it was demonic. Father LaFountain proceeded to bless the house with the Holy Water and anointing oil, praying over every room and the family. After the house blessing the activity stopped, the child went back to his natural self and the family did not have any more issues.



After this event Father LaFountain began to train in demonology, he became an Independent Catholic Priest, and handled another demonic haunting similar to the first but with more demons. That too was successful and still remains to this day a calm, demon free home. Father LaFountain realized God was calling him to serve as an Exorcist and after intense training Father LaFountain has reached that point. Father LaFountain still resides in Georgia where he helps local paranormal groups when Clergy service is needed while at the same time administering the Sacraments and conducting Mass for nursing homes in the areas. Father LaFountain is a happily married man who is going on two years of being married. He resides in Allenhurst, Georgia and is available for contact at FatherLaFountain@yahoo.com.



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests, who serve in all facets of Christian Ministry, this includes the study and research of the paranormal as well as exorcism as well. Brother Michael, President and Presiding Bishop states; "Study of the Paranormal or administering the Rite of Exorcism is not evil, it is preventative or ways to diffuse evil." For more information tune in Fr Alexander LaFountain, Thursday Nights on the Universal Life Church Radio Network or contact Fr LaFountain through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters.