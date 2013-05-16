The Park at English Bay Celebrates First Anniversary with a Brand New Menu

Vancouver, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- It was about a year ago when The Checkers bar and Grill transformed into The Park. They closed the doors, changed furniture, painted, installed 24 beers on taps, worked on the floors, menus and bang! The gastropub was born and ready to rock at Davie st. Vancouver, BC.



What exactly is a Gastropub?



Gástr? pùb, noun: An establishment with a warm, inviting atmosphere which serves high-quality cuisine featuring craft beers on tap & a great wine list. For example, their certified chefs regularly hand pick fresh ingredients at the Granville Island Market and their beer and wine list emphasizes the best BC has to offer.



When you walk into The Park at English Bay, you’ll find a beer selection that challenges your ability to make a quick decision! If wine is more your style, you want to make your selection from the tantalizing list of award-winning BC VQA wines and sit back to enjoy.



Besides the amazing drinks the strongest attraction is the entertainment. 9 HD televisions and 2 HD Big Projectors showing ALL UFC PPV events, LIVE MUSIC Wednesday to Sunday, No Cover Ever and Drink Features Everyday. In just one year The Park registered thousands of online check ins and fans:



https://www.facebook.com/The.Park.English.Bay.Vancouver



Whether it is the food, the drinks, the location or the entertainment that is very good job for the first year.



If you are wondering where to go for entertainment now that the Vancouver Canucks are out of the season why not get a drink by the bay at The Park. They are no. 2 in the pub list of the Vancouver Sun:



http://blogs.vancouversun.com/2013/03/24/vancouvers-taproom-revolution-where-to-find-the-citys-greatest-craft-beer-selection/



If you appreciate a high-quality approach to traditional pub fare, you’ll want to try all one of the new mouth watering dishes. Whether it’s breakfast, lunch, dinner or a tasty treat to accompany an award-winning beverage, you can satisfy the food lover in you with the release of the chef’s brand new menu items:



- Candied Walnut French Toast

- Carolina sliders and chips

- Fish Tacos

- Grilled Reuben

- House Made Onion Rings

- Lentil Salad Teferi

- Linguine Puttanesca

- Park Bagel Scramble

- Seared Peppercorn Tuna

- Seared Tuna Burrito

- Shine On Benedict

- Taco Trio

- Two piece snapper and chips

- Warm vegetarian spring rolls

- Yellowfin Tuna Steak



About The Park at English Bay

Located in the Best Western Sands Hotel, the Park is situated at the corner of Davie and Denman Street, steps away from the natural beauty of English Bay and Stanley Park. With friendly service and great atmosphere, The Park at English Bay is the home of Vancouver's newest food, drinks and entertainment spot. Come and visit us today! 24 Craft Beers on Tap, Seasonal and Rotating Beer, West Coast Pub Style menu, Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, Saturday and Sunday Brunch until 2pm.



