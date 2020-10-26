The Parklane Full-Amenity Houston Condos Offer Luxury Living in the Museum District Overlooking Hermann Park

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2020 -- The Parklane condo tower is a striking local landmark next to Hermann Park with its 35 stories and distinctive curved corners, enjoying a prime location since 1983. The concept of luxury living in the Museum District appeals to a broad range of buyers looking to own Houston full amenity high rise condos. Whether residents are looking for a short commute to The Texas Medical Center, Rice Village, Rice University, Downtown Houston, or The Ion and South Main Innovation District, or recreational opportunities with direct access to the famous Hermann Park, there are ample nearby attractions and easy access for work, leisure, relaxation, entertainment, high-end dining, premier retail outlets, and the renowned Museum District, which boasts 19 museums across 4 walkable zones.



Every condo in The Parklane has at least one private balcony, the perfect space to unwind after a long day and soak in the magnificent views. With move-in ready condos for sale now, buyers are being offered the exciting opportunity to tailor their condos with a range of design packages. Aesthetics range from a rustic-chic vibe matching warm chocolate stone accents, weathered grey oak cabinets, white walls, and black matte fixtures, through classic and bold palettes to Divinely Urban, described as a "Neutral Metropolitan palette with a juxtaposition of textures". Whilst all of the design packages highlight the elevated interior design, this contemporary offering features kitchen counters which are arctic white with heavy veining, high-gloss kitchen cabinets in icy white, dark-tone hardwood flooring, and light grey walls. Highlighting the attention to detail and high-end finishing of The Parklane condos, most of the condo kitchens are equipped from the Bosch home appliance series, with the penthouse having upgraded Thermador appliances. Kitchen cabinetry is by Eggersmann and there is an exclusive pricing and upgrade offer open to buyers at The Parklane to personalize the space with a tailor-made wardrobe system designed by Eggersmann USA.



Being one of the first to purchase these newly renovated condos affords the opportunity to shape the design and develop a unique space into a stylish and functional home. Condo floor plans range from one-bedroom units to 3-bedroom units and all of the remodeled homes are spacious and light-filled. Pre-wired for smart-home automation with recessed lighting and hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and master bedroom, the shared amenities at The Parklane include a swimming pool and pool deck with cabanas, a tennis court, a 24-hour concierge, electric vehicle charging stations, a coffee bar, business lounge, and a dramatic lobby area with a modern design, welcoming guests and residents alike.



About The Parklane

With Hermann Park condos for sale starting in the $300s, The Parklane 35-story tower has been remodeled and renovated, debuting 195 masterfully re-imagined, modern residences complete with designer interior finishes and state-of-the-art community amenities. Steps from Hermann Park and the Museum District, and just minutes from the Texas Medical Center, Rice Village, Downtown, and more, this urban oasis has unrivaled proximity to restaurants, the arts, and premier destinations including Rice University, Texas Medical Center, Downtown Houston, Rice Village, and The Ion and South Main Innovation District.



The Parklane Museum District condos for sale are showcased alongside design package options ranging from light, airy, and modern to rich, warm, and contemporary. Sweeping park and city views frame Hermann Park and the Houston skyline. Highlights of these full amenity Houston condos include a 24-hour concierge and valet service as well as a luxury shuttle bus to the Texas Medical Center and Light Rail. These Houston high rise condos are move-in ready and include Houston penthouse condos for sale. The Parklane Houston prime location offers Museum District condos for sale with a short commute time for homebuyers looking for condos for sale near the Texas Medical Center and Houston condos near Downtown.



The Parklane Houston - Contact Details



Email: info@theparklane.com

Online: https://www.theparklane.com

Telephone: 713.526.VIEW (8439)

Sales Center Open Daily: 1701 Hermann Drive, Houston, Texas 77004