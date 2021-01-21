The Parklane Houston High Rise Condos Combine Luxury Living in the Museum District with Low-Maintenance Ownership

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2021 -- Houston full amenity high rise condos at The Parklane condominium tower take the concept of a high rise lifestyle one step further by bringing in an aspect of luxury and convenience. From top-of-the-line appliances throughout all the residences to luxury living in the Museum District, one of the most desirable and walkable neighborhoods in Houston, the remodeling of the one to three-bedroom condominiums has been meticulously planned to make living in this prime location a well-rounded experience. There are plenty of opportunities to make friends and socialize with carefully planned shared spaces like outdoor grilling stations as well as many opportunities to get fit and have fun at the same time with a swimming pool, pool deck, and cabanas, a tennis court, an indoor fitness center, and an outdoor fitness experience. For those looking to enjoy some leisure time at a more relaxed pace, The Parklane luxury high rise condos in Houston are adjacent to the 535 acres of Hermann Park, with its miles and miles of trails, water features, a golf course, multiple picnic areas, a miniature train track, 8-acre recreational lake, and cultural gems like Houston Zoo, the Miller Outdoor Theater, and the Houston Museum of Natural Science. Bequeathed as a public space in 1914 by George H. Hermann, the area has remained popular with locals and tourists alike. With direct access from The Parklane, residents not only embrace the opportunity to explore the green spaces and peaceful setting, but the park also becomes a prominent part of the spectacular views. Part of the charm of living in The Parklane is the abundance of greenery and mature parkland so close to the Texas Medical Center, Rice Village, Downtown Houston, the Ion and South Main Innovation District, Rice University, and many fine dining establishments. Nearly 10,000 trees are within Hermann Park, some approaching one hundred years old, a welcome source of shade during the Texas summer months.



The Parklane Houston penthouse condos for sale feature upgraded Thermador kitchen appliances and, as expected in a 35-story tower, amazing views. The floor-to-ceiling windows offer an ever-changing spectacle every day, however, another advantage of buying a property at The Parklane is the balcony space. Every residence has at least one outdoor balcony area. Some of the condominiums have three. These spaces add a new dimension to the living space, a place to energize in the morning with a coffee, a place to re-focus and take a break from work during the day, a retreat to escape to in the evening for a cocktail. With spacious floor plans and plentiful storage, residences are thoughtfully planned and designed with practicality in mind. Recessed LED lighting, pre-wiring for smart-home automation, hardwood flooring throughout the main living areas and master bedroom, a Bosch washer and dryer, as well as high-end cabinetry by Eggersmann USA can be tailored and customized by new homeowners who have a choice of design packages. Ranging from rustic and chic to bold and contemporary, new owners can select traditional dark-toned hardwood flooring, or sleek and modern arctic white countertops, from the high-impact interior design features that command attention at a first glance, to the finer details like which faucets and tiling will become the basic design which can then be personalized.



About The Parklane

With Hermann Park condos for sale starting in the $300s, The Parklane 35-story tower has been remodeled and renovated, debuting 195 masterfully re-imagined, modern residences complete with designer interior finishes and state-of-the-art community amenities. Steps from Hermann Park and the Museum District, and just minutes from the Texas Medical Center, Rice Village, Downtown, and more, this urban oasis has unrivaled proximity to restaurants, the arts, and premier destinations including Rice University, Texas Medical Center, Downtown Houston, Rice Village, and The Ion and South Main Innovation District.



