The Parklane Houston High Rise Condos for Sale Blend a Tranquil Hermann Park Setting with a Short Commute to Downtown

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2020 -- The Parklane condo tower is a familiar sight in Houston, yet it is making the news recently for its bold new remodeled look and contemporary vibe. The appeal of luxury living in the Museum District extends beyond an easy commute to the Texas Medical Center, Rice Village, academic institutions like Houston University, the Ion and South Main Innovation District, and Downtown, it offers a contrast to the hustle and bustle of Houston as it nestles next to Hermann Park, a famous tourist destination and home to attractions such as the Houston Zoo. For local residents, the extensive parkland is woven into everyday life with a prestigious 18-hole golf course challenging golfers with water features on half of the holes, pedal boats, gardens, recreational trails, fountains, monuments, sculptures, picnic areas, and playgrounds. Houston full amenity high rise condos at The Parklane have been meticulously planned, their functional living space is as practical as the designs are aesthetically pleasing. With spacious floor plans and abundant natural light, one of the captivating features in every residence is the presence of at least one outdoor balcony. Condos range from compact 1-bedroom, 1 bathroom units starting at 825 sq. ft. to 3-bedroom, 2.5 bedroom units with an impressive 2,470 sq.ft, including 149 sq.ft. of balcony space. Design packages on the website preview a variety of custom options so homebuyers can tailor their living space. The 'Rustic Chic' package combines weathered grey oak kitchen cabinetry with light-tone hardwood floors and white walls. The 'Eternally Bold' design package has a sleek and contemporary profile with heavily veined arctic white countertops and sandy grey solid hardwood flooring. 'Classic Tempo' and 'Divinely Urban' design packages complete the inspiration, offering distinct base style choices that can then be accented and furnished to create a modern and sophisticated home. With prices starting in the $300s, a brochure with further information can be downloaded directly from the website at www.theparklane.com



Recessed LED lighting throughout each unit, pre-wired for smart home automation, with hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and master bedroom, The Parklane has state-of-the-art appliances and designer finishes like Eggersmann kitchen cabinets.



About The Parklane

With Hermann Park condos for sale starting in the $300s, The Parklane 35-story tower has been remodeled and renovated, debuting 195 masterfully re-imagined, modern residences complete with designer interior finishes and state-of-the-art community amenities. Steps from Hermann Park and the Museum District, and just minutes from the Texas Medical Center, Rice Village, Downtown, and more, this urban oasis has unrivaled proximity to restaurants, the arts, and premier destinations including Rice University, Texas Medical Center, Downtown Houston, Rice Village, and The Ion and South Main Innovation District. The Parklane Hermann Park condos for sale are showcased alongside design package options ranging from light, airy, and modern to rich, warm, and contemporary. Sweeping park and city views frame Hermann Park and the Houston skyline. Highlights of these full amenity Houston condos include a 24-hour concierge and valet service as well as a luxury shuttle bus to the Texas Medical Center and Light Rail. These Houston high rise condos are move-in ready and include Houston penthouse condos for sale. The Parklane Houston prime location offers Museum District condos for sale with a short commute time for homebuyers looking for condos for sale near the Texas Medical Center and Houston condos near Downtown.



Email: info@theparklane.com

Online: https://www.theparklane.com

Telephone: 713.526.VIEW (8439)

Sales Center Open Daily: 1701 Hermann Drive, Houston, Texas 77004