The Parklane Houston High Rise Condos for Sale Boast a Prime Museum District Location Just Minutes from the Texas Medical Center, Rice Village, and Downtown

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2020 -- The Parklane condo tower has undergone a transformation. A familiar sight in the popular Museum District of Houston, the residences have been re-imagined and are now being offered as luxury high rise condos for sale. Luxury living in the Museum District delivers first-class amenities which include a 24-hour concierge, controlled access, a business lounge, a state-of-the-art fitness center, reserved parking, private storage, a luxury shuttle bus offering transportation to the nearby Texas Medical Center and the Light Rail, as well as direct access to Hermann Park. Recognized as one of the most popular parks in Houston, Hermann Park is 445 acres of parkland offering a golf course, an outdoor theater, jogging tracks, hiking and biking trails, pedal boat rentals, fishing, a miniature train, ornate gardens, picnic areas, and the always-popular Houston Zoo. The Texas Medical Center has over 106,000 employees and a staggering 160,000 visitors each day. The proximity of The Parklane to the Texas Medical Center makes it a prime location and the variety of condominium sizes mean that from smaller one-bedroom condos to larger three-bedroom condos, there are floor plans to fit single professionals and families alike. Every residence has at least one private balcony and one of the main attractions to The Parklane is the sweeping views that not only stretch to Downtown Houston but also encompass the parkland greenery and beauty of Hermann Park.



Museum District condos for sale place homeowners in one of the most desirable and pedestrian-friendly neighborhoods in Houston. With something for people of all ages and museums as diverse as the Children's Museum, the Museum of Fine Arts, the Health Museum, the Lone Star Flight Museum, and the Houston Bicycle Museum, passes can be purchased to visit regularly and some are free or offer free days throughout the year. With acclaimed restaurants and bars, the attraction of the Museum District extends beyond the museums to fine dining and a vibrant nightlife. The Parklane 3-story lobby is modern and contemporary in style, welcoming residents to relax and enjoy urban living at its finest. The sales center is open daily presenting the packages available to customize and tailor each residence with high-end finishes and stylish details. Thoughtfully designed and immaculately refurbished, The Parklane condos are creating a buzz around Houston and beyond.



