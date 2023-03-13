The Parklane Houston High Rise Condos for Sale Near Downtown and the Museum District Feature First-Class Amenities in a Prominent Location

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2023 -- Houston high rise condos at The Parklane offer an elevated lifestyle in a prime location. First-class amenities include a fitness center, a private tennis court, a resort-style swimming pool, a coffee bar and business lounge, and a luxurious lobby. Concierge services enhance the luxury living experience. With 35 stories and 16 penthouses, The Parklane is situated next to Hermann Park, affording residents stunning views and access to the miles of walking trails just steps away. Hermann Park is a popular destination for locals and tourists alike with its many attractions which include Houston Zoo, the 18-hole Hermann Park golf course, the Miller Outdoor Theater, the McGovern Centennial Gardens, picnic areas, trails, restaurants, water features, and sculptures.



All of the one to three-bedroom condos at The Parklane have at least one private balcony, and homebuyers are able to tailor their new home with a choice of interior design packages. From rustic and chic to bold and contemporary, the homes have been meticulously planned down to the smallest details. Some of the features are subtle, like the recessed LED lighting throughout and the pre-wiring for smart-home automation. Others are luxury finishes and design choices that will enhance every day at The Parklane. These include kitchen appliances from the Bosch Home Appliance range, with upgraded Thermador appliances in the penthouses, including an induction cooktop. These induction cooktops harness induction technology, with an electromagnetic field below the surface heating up the magnetic cookware with power and precision. Each cooking zone on the induction cooktop has an independent countdown timer. The cooktop is glass, lending a contemporary and modern appearance to the kitchen, fitting in perfectly with the countertops and splashbacks which range in color from arctic white with medium veining to darker shades of caramel and chocolate. For the kitchens that include a 36" pull-out hood above the cooktop, this can be closed when not in use to fit flush against the cabinetry. Cabinets are by Eggersmann USA and can be customized in shades of weathered grey oak, light latte, whitewashed ash, or natural medium oak.



Open-concept floor plans with wide-plank hardwood flooring throughout the main living areas and main bedroom allow residents to customize their space with an area for a home office or a workstation. Each home has laundry facilities which comprise a 24-inch 300 series compact washing machine and compact dryer. Ducting is not required from the compact dryer as it uses the condensation drying method. The energy-efficient washing machine features sensor-controlled automatic washing programs. The shower units are also contemporary and modern in style, with oversized frameless glass showers and hand-held sprayers. 12 x 24 premium porcelain tile floors reinforce the sleek interior design style which is both practical and sophisticated.



One-bedroom homes range in size from 798 - 1212 sq ft with balconies up to 98 sq ft. Two-bedroom homes which include two full bathrooms range in size from 1126 - 1623 sq ft with balconies up to 202 sq ft. Three-bedroom penthouse homes, which include two full bathrooms plus one half-bathroom, the upgraded Thermador appliance package for the kitchen, and custom European Eggersmann cabinetry range in size from 2082 - 2321 sq ft with balconies up to 206 sq ft.



The Parklane is a familiar landmark in the heart of Houston's Museum District, with its curved windows letting residents enjoy sweeping views across Hermann Park and to the city skyline. The unique location combines proximity to the hustle and bustle of Downtown and the city of Houston, with the tranquility afforded by being surrounded by acres of green space and parkland. With short commute times and easy access to restaurants and the arts, the 35-story condominium tower is an urban oasis.



The largest home available at The Parklane is the D/F combination unit, with three bathrooms and three bedrooms. The home totals 2,955 sq ft which includes 206 sq ft of exterior space split across four private balconies and is designed with a 13' x 13' study which has access to two of the balconies, and a large master closet that measures 9' x 16'6".



Luxury living in the Museum District at The Parklane condo tower places residents in a central location near to the Texas Medical Center, the University of Houston, Rice Village, the Ion and South Main Innovation District, Rice University, the Museum District, Houston Zoo, numerous restaurants, and the light rail, whilst retaining the charm and scenic setting typically not found near to downtown. The upscale lifestyle extends to the appliances and fixtures within each home, with Eggersmann USA cabinetry in the kitchens and bathrooms, as well as Bosch appliances in the kitchen and laundry. Upgraded Thermador Bosch appliances are available in the penthouse suites at The Parklane. The modern residences have been designed with open-concept floor plans and the flexibility to incorporate a home office. Closet spaces can be customized with wardrobe systems, with exclusive pricing and finish upgrades for buyers at The Parklane.



The Parklane Houston full amenity high rise condos offer a luxury shuttle bus service that operates regularly taking residents from the Parklane condos to the nearby Texas Medical Center and the Light Rail station, and peace of mind is secured with controlled access to the building and a 24-hour concierge on hand. Reserved parking, electric vehicle charging stations, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a coffee bar and business lounge, a swimming pool, a private tennis court, and private storage per residence ensures that not only do the homes look spectacular, but they also offer a luxury lifestyle with 5-star services and amenities. Cats and dogs are also welcome at The Parklane. For homebuyers who want a larger high-rise space than the single residences, combination units are available, combining two residences into one cohesive living space, increasing the square footage and interior floor plan options. Every residence at The Parklane has at least one private balcony, with some condominiums having several.



