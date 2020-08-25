The Parklane Houston High Rise Condos for Sale Offer an Easy Commute to Downtown Houston and Spectacular Views of Hermann Park

The Parklane condo tower has been remodeled and now debuts 195 residences, each with at least one balcony. These move-in ready condos just steps from Hermann Park offer luxury living in the Museum District
The Parklane condo tower epitomizes Luxury living in the Museum District. For those who are looking to combine the best of Houston's urban and parkland views, the 35-story condo Tower which has been a familiar landmark next to Hermann Park for 40 years, has been extensively remodeled and transformed into contemporary residences with the first-class amenities which discerning homeowners hope for. The condos were for rent at one time, and some of the tenants have opted to buy their property. Now these newly remodeled Houston high rise condos for sale are sparking interest, particularly for those who work nearby and are looking for a short commute to the Texas Medical Center, Rice University, Rice Village, the Ion and South Main Innovation District, the Museum District, and the University of Houston. Living in a big city has many advantages, one of which is the natural concentration of culture, arts, and history which can be found together, in this case concentrated in the famous Museum District. One disadvantage can be the feeling of being in an urban jungle, surrounded by concrete, a familiar feeling in many big cities. The Parklane offers a refreshing contrast amalgamating the best of both worlds with direct access to Hermann Park, and an easy commute, or a luxury shuttle bus, to the Texas Medical Center and the Light Rail network.
Museum District condos for sale place homeowners in one of the most desirable and pedestrian-friendly neighborhoods in Houston. High rise living, in particular, gives a glimpse of city life, spectacular sunsets, and inspiring sunrises as the golfers take to their carts at the Hermann Park Golf Course and the streets slowly fill with people going about their day. It's a way to stay close to the hustle and bustle whilst truly relaxing and being surrounded by a green oasis. The Parklane Houston condos also deliver an opportunity to enjoy time outdoors with a swimming pool, cabanas, a tennis court, an outdoor fitness experience, and direct access to Hermann Park. Combine all of this with the flexibility to look at various floor plans and condos ranging from one-bedroom units to three-bedroom units, all with at least one private balcony, it's no wonder The Parklane is the talk of the town. The sales center is open daily and can arrange tours.
About The Parklane
With Hermann Park condos for sale starting in the $300s, The Parklane 35-story tower has been remodeled and renovated, debuting 195 masterfully re-imagined, modern residences complete with designer interior finishes and state-of-the-art community amenities. Steps from Hermann Park and the Museum District, and just minutes from the Texas Medical Center, Rice Village, Downtown, and more, this urban oasis has unrivaled proximity to restaurants, the arts, and premier destinations including Rice University, Texas Medical Center, Downtown Houston, Rice Village, and The Ion and South Main Innovation District. The Parklane Hermann Park condos for sale are showcased alongside design package options ranging from light, airy, and modern to rich, warm, and contemporary. Sweeping park and city views frame Hermann Park and the Houston skyline. Highlights include a 24-hour concierge and valet service as well as a luxury shuttle bus to the Texas Medical Center and Light Rail. These Houston high rise condos are move-in ready and include Houston penthouse condos for sale. The Parklane Houston prime location offers a short commute time for homebuyers looking for condos for sale near the Texas Medical Center.
The Parklane Houston - Contact Details
Email: info@theparklane.com
Online: https://www.theparklane.com
Telephone: 713.526.VIEW (8439)
Sales Center Open Daily: 1701 Hermann Drive, Houston, Texas 77004