The Parklane Houston High Rise Condos for Sale Offer Modern Finishes and Luxury Living in the Museum District

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2020 -- The Parklane condo tower takes luxury living in the Museum District to a new level with sophisticated living spaces and first-class amenities including a 24-hour concierge and valet service. Combined with low monthly maintenance dues and the convenience of a luxury shuttle bus to the Texas Medical Center and light rail station, The Parklane residences are ideally situated to offer the proximity to some of Houston's cultural gems in the Museum District whilst at the same time being just minutes away from the heart of Houston or the hub of a short commute.



Houston is the fourth most populous city in the United States and as such it attracts visitors and delights locals with world-class dining, retail outlets, and plenty of opportunities to explore the arts and culture. The Museum District is concentrated in a nine square mile area between Midtown and the Medical Center, and into Montrose. Far from being focused locally and exclusively on Houston, it showcases many cultures and the famous Houston Zoo has over 6,000 animals for visitors to learn about and observe. Often one of the perceived downsides of living close to a metropolis is the image of living in a concrete jungle where nature is nowhere to be found.



The opposite is true of The Parklane. Nestled just steps from Hermann Park and its 535 acres, the condo tower sits in an urban oasis. Making the most of the stunning views across the Houston skyline and the parkland, every residence has at least one private balcony. With floor plans ranging from 1 bedroom to 3 bedrooms, and meticulous attention to detail, the Houston full amenity high rise condos showcase exquisite finishes and high-quality products like Eggersmann cabinetry. Exclusive pricing and finish upgrades are also available to buyers at The Parklane including the opportunity to personalize a tailor-made custom closet wardrobe system. The sales center is open daily and condos are move-in ready.



About The Parklane

With Hermann Park condos for sale starting in the $300s, The Parklane 35-story tower has been remodeled and renovated, debuting 195 masterfully re-imagined, modern residences complete with designer interior finishes and state-of-the-art community amenities. Steps from Hermann Park and the Museum District, and just minutes from the Texas Medical Center, Rice Village, Downtown, and more, this urban oasis has unrivaled proximity to restaurants, the arts, and premier destinations including Rice University, Texas Medical Center, Downtown Houston, Rice Village, and The Ion and South Main Innovation District. The Parklane Hermann Park condos for sale are showcased alongside design package options ranging from light, airy, and modern to rich, warm, and contemporary.



Sweeping park and city views frame Hermann Park and the Houston skyline. Highlights include a 24-hour concierge and valet service as well as a luxury shuttle bus to the Texas Medical Center and Light Rail. These Houston high rise condos are move-in ready and include Houston penthouse condos for sale. The Parklane Houston prime location offers Museum District condos for sale with a short commute time for homebuyers looking for condos for sale near the Texas Medical Center and Houston condos near Downtown.



The Parklane Houston - Contact Details



Email: info@theparklane.com

Online: https://www.theparklane.com

Telephone: 713.526.VIEW (8439)

Sales Center Open Daily: 1701 Hermann Drive, Houston, Texas 77004