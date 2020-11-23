The Parklane Houston High Rise Condos for Sale Overlook Hermann Park with a Prime Location Near to the Texas Medical Center and Museum District

The Parklane condo tower showcases customizable Houston high rise condos, 1-3 bedroom residences each with at least one private balcony.
Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2020 -- The Parklane condo tower is undergoing extensive remodeling which brings the latest technology, high-end craftsmanship, and contemporary design to the 35-story landmark on Hermann Drive. With one to three-bedroom floor plans and a choice of design styles, some features are consistent across all of the Houston full amenity high rise condos. For instance, all of the condos have recessed LED lighting and are prewired for smart-home automation. Hardwood floors are the preferred choice for many and The Parklane condos boast hardwood floors throughout the living areas and master bedroom. Perhaps one of the biggest attractions to a building which has a prime location overlooking parkland with amazing sweeping views is the outdoor space, each residence has at least one private balcony. For homebuyers who love to cook and feel the kitchen is the heart of their home, the Bosch Home Appliance Series ticks all the boxes for functionality and design. Natural light is always a welcome bonus throughout the space, and The Parklane condos have expansive windows and natural light in all bedrooms. Each residence also has its own washer and dryer. Attention to detail extends to the 5-star building amenities which promise luxury living in the Museum District.
Eco-friendly electric vehicle charging stations are available and private storage is available for each condo. For those tempted to spend time outdoors, outdoor grills, a tennis court, a swimming pool and cabanas, as well as an outdoor fitness experience dovetail with the indoor amenities which include a 24-hour concierge, controlled access to the building, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a coffee bar and business lounge and a contemporary, light-filled, welcoming lobby area. A luxury shuttle bus is on hand to take residents to the Texas Medical Center and the nearby Light Rail station. The Parklane offers the unique opportunity to blend the familiar with totally new, a prime location with the finest of finishes. Homeowners not only have the opportunity to choose a design style for their new home, in addition, there are also exclusive pricing deals on fully customized and tailored wardrobe systems. Details can be found on The Parklane website and complimentary design sessions can be scheduled directly with eggersmann.
With Hermann Park condos for sale starting in the $300s, The Parklane 35-story tower has been remodeled and renovated, debuting 195 masterfully re-imagined, modern residences complete with designer interior finishes and state-of-the-art community amenities. Steps from Hermann Park and the Museum District, and just minutes from the Texas Medical Center, Rice Village, Downtown, and more, this urban oasis has unrivaled proximity to restaurants, the arts, and premier destinations including Rice University, Texas Medical Center, Downtown Houston, Rice Village, and The Ion and South Main Innovation District.
The Parklane Hermann Park condos for sale are showcased alongside design package options ranging from light, airy, and modern to rich, warm, and contemporary. Sweeping park and city views frame Hermann Park and the Houston skyline. Highlights of these full amenity Houston condos include a 24-hour concierge and valet service as well as a luxury shuttle bus to the Texas Medical Center and Light Rail. These Houston high rise condos are move-in ready and include Houston penthouse condos for sale. The Parklane Houston prime location offers Museum District condos for sale with a short commute time for homebuyers looking for condos for sale near the Texas Medical Center and Houston condos near Downtown.
