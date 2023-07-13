The Parklane Houston High Rise Condos Near Rice Village Feature First-Class Amenities, Contemporary Kitchen Design, and Private Balconies

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2023 -- Houston high rise condos at The Parklane offer an elevated lifestyle in a prime location. With the kitchen often being referred to as the heart of the home, not only do the kitchens integrate seamlessly into the open-concept main living space within each of the residences at The Parklane, the attention to detail throughout the kitchen creates a contemporary space that is both stunning to look at and functional. Bosch appliances are in every condominium, with upgraded Thermador appliances in the penthouse units. Induction cooktops are stylish and modern, utilizing electromagnetic energy to heat the induction-compatible cookware. The cooktop itself does not get hot, and the induction method of cooking is quicker whilst offering precise temperature control. Each cooking zone on the induction cooktop has an independent countdown timer. Once the heat source is switched off, heat transfer is immediately halted, which also helps prevent boiling over or overcooking. Easy to clean, the induction cooktop is one of the many elements within the kitchen that contribute to the modern aesthetic. Ease of use is also a prime consideration, with an app available to help monitor and control the refrigerator and freezer. The built-in bottom freezer refrigerator unit has LED lighting to illuminate the interior and dual evaporators to optimize the freshness of the produce stored within. With most floor plans featuring either a kitchen island or a peninsula, the family is able to gather around and the kitchen can become a favorite place to eat, from a relaxed breakfast at the weekend, to an extra space to gather while entertaining. The kitchen's interior design is integral to the design themes that can be selected when purchasing a residence at The Parklane. Contrasting with crisp, white walls and described as "warm, comfortable and relaxed", the rustic chic interior design package includes polished chocolate-colored stone countertops with contrasting black matte fixtures. The countertops are darker in color than the weathered grey oak cabinetry by Eggersmann USA and the light-tone hardwood floors. With lighter countertops in a caramel shade, the classic tempo interior design package has contrasting hardwood flooring in a shade of dark-tone chocolate, with light latte-colored cabinetry and chrome fixtures. The remaining two interior design packages, dynamically bold and urban elegance, both showcase arctic white stone countertops with medium veining, a popular contemporary finish that enhances the sleek lines and high-end luxury details. With residences ranging from one to three bedrooms, all of the homes have several features in common. All of the homes have at least one private balcony, with many overlooking Hermann Park which is located next to The Parklane. Some of the balconies overlook the Houston skyline, and The Parklane is conveniently located close to many Houston attractions including the Museum District, Houston Zoo, fine dining restaurants, the Miller Outdoor Theater, McGovern Centennial Gardens, Hermann Park Golf Course, and the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, which is one of the largest art museums in the United States housing nearly 70,000 works of art.



As well as the luxury finishes within each home, the amenities at The Parklane are 5-star. They include a resort-style swimming pool with a pool deck and cabanas. From an early morning swim to a shady afternoon with a good book in one of the private cabanas, the pool is one of the many amenities designed to enhance the highrise lifestyle.



The Parklane is a familiar landmark in the heart of Houston's Museum District, with its curved windows letting residents enjoy sweeping views across Hermann Park and to the city skyline. The unique location combines proximity to the hustle and bustle of Downtown and the city of Houston, with the tranquility afforded by being surrounded by acres of green space and parkland. With short commute times and easy access to restaurants and the arts, the 35-story condominium tower is an urban oasis.



Luxury living in the Museum District at The Parklane condo tower places residents in a central location near the Texas Medical Center, the University of Houston, Rice Village, the Ion and South Main Innovation District, Rice University, the Museum District, Houston Zoo, numerous restaurants, and the light rail, whilst retaining the charm and scenic setting typically not found near to downtown. The upscale lifestyle extends to the appliances and fixtures within each home, with Eggersmann USA cabinetry in the kitchens and bathrooms, as well as Bosch appliances in the kitchen and laundry. Upgraded Thermador Bosch appliances are available in the penthouse suites at The Parklane. The modern residences have been designed with open-concept floor plans and the flexibility to incorporate a home office. Closet spaces can be customized with wardrobe systems, with exclusive pricing and finish upgrades for buyers at The Parklane.

The Parklane Houston full amenity high rise condos offer a luxury shuttle bus service that operates regularly taking residents from the Parklane condos to the nearby Texas Medical Center and the Light Rail station, and peace of mind is secured with controlled access to the building and a 24-hour concierge on hand. Reserved parking, electric vehicle charging stations, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a coffee bar and business lounge, a swimming pool, a private tennis court, and private storage per residence ensures that not only do the homes look spectacular, but they also offer a luxury lifestyle with 5-star services and amenities. Cats and dogs are also welcome at The Parklane. For homebuyers who want a larger high-rise space than the single residences, combination units are available, combining two residences into one cohesive living space, increasing the square footage and interior floor plan options. Every residence at The Parklane has at least one private balcony, with some condominiums having several.



About The Parklane

With Hermann Park condos for sale starting in the $300s, The Parklane 35-story tower has been remodeled and renovated, debuting 195 masterfully re-imagined, modern residences complete with designer interior finishes and state-of-the-art community amenities. Steps from Hermann Park and the Museum District, and just minutes from the Texas Medical Center, Rice Village, Downtown, and more, this urban oasis has unrivaled proximity to restaurants, the arts, and premier destinations including Rice University, Texas Medical Center, Downtown Houston, Rice Village, and The Ion and South Main Innovation District. The Parklane Hermann Park condos for sale are showcased alongside design package options ranging from light, airy, and modern to rich, warm, and contemporary. They include spacious Houston one bedroom high rise condos for sale, as well as two and three-bedroom floor plans. Sweeping park and city views frame Hermann Park and the Houston skyline. Highlights of these Houston high rise condos for sale include a 24-hour concierge and valet service and a luxury shuttle bus to the Texas Medical Center and Light Rail. These Houston high rise condos are move-in ready and include Houston penthouse condos for sale. The Parklane Houston prime location offers Museum District condos for sale with a short commute time for homebuyers looking for condos for sale near the Texas Medical Center, condos for sale near Rice University, and Houston condos near Downtown.



The Parklane Houston - Contact Details:



Email: info@theparklane.com

Online: https://www.theparklane.com

Telephone: 713.526.VIEW (8439)

Sales Center Open Daily: 1701 Hermann Drive, Houston, Texas 77004