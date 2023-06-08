The Parklane Houston High Rise Condos Near the Museum District Feature First-Class Amenities, 24-Hour Concierge Service, and Private Balconies

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2023 -- Houston high rise condos at The Parklane offer an elevated lifestyle in a prime location. Located near several major highways, The Parklane is on Hermann Drive, which is a major thoroughfare in the locale. For those looking for a short commute, the Metro Rail station is also nearby, as are the Texas Medical Center, the Ion and South Main Innovation District, Rice Village, the Museum District, and Downtown Houston. Hermann Park comprises many miles of trails along with world-class museums, Houston Zoo, an outdoor theater, gardens, picnic areas, pavilions, and much more. For homeowners looking to enjoy a "lock-and-leave" lifestyle where security is a consideration, The Parklane has a secure access system installed for both the main building and the parking garage, as well as a 24-hour concierge service and security cameras around the property. Being able to literally "lock and leave" whether the trip is an unexpected short weekend away or an extended deployment away from home, knowing that the building maintenance is always up to date and security measures are in place offers peace of mind. There is a Homeowners Association (HOA) at The Parklane, with HOA fees covering maintenance of the common areas, building insurance, and other building-related expenses. The monthly HOA is dependent upon the high-rise unit being purchased. With first-class amenities to be enjoyed, the amenity deck at The Parklane is now complete. The resort-style pool is surrounded by private cabanas with plenty of shady areas to escape the Houston summer heat. In addition to the swimming pool, there are several other fitness-centric amenities at The Parklane to enjoy, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, a tennis court, an outdoor exercise circuit on the third-floor resident park, and a dog park. The Parklane high-rise allows up to two pets per unit with a combined weight limit of 75 pounds.



Floor-to-ceiling windows in all of the residences make the most of the sweeping views, and every home has at least one private balcony. The luxury living high-rise lifestyle extends to the cabinetry and appliances within the kitchen area, recessed LED lighting throughout, laundry facilities including a washer and dryer, and pre-wiring for smart home automation. Hardwood flooring throughout the main living area and primary bedroom can be selected in a choice of colors ranging from sandy grey, to light-tone, to dark-tone chocolate. Several other elements of the interior design can also be pre-selected from a choice of curated finishes. From rustic chic and classic tempo to dynamically bold and the urban elegance package, choosing the design details and elements before moving in is sure to make a new house feel more like an instant home. The lobby is a modern and bright space welcoming residents back to their homes as well as impressing guests visiting for the first time with a bold design and luxurious ambiance. Communal areas which further enhance The Parklane's charm include co-working areas and a party room, in addition to a coffee bar and business lounge, ensuring the building does double duty as a place to focus, network, and conduct business, as well as a relaxing home to return to and enjoy. With every detail meticulously planned, the convenience of electric vehicle charging stations, outdoor BBQ grilling stations, a destination elevator system, private storage per residence, and a private luxury shuttle bus with transportation to the Texas Medical Center and Light Rail station are some additional features which set living at The Parklane apart.



The Parklane is a familiar landmark in the heart of Houston's Museum District, with its curved windows letting residents enjoy sweeping views across Hermann Park and to the city skyline. The unique location combines proximity to the hustle and bustle of Downtown and the city of Houston, with the tranquility afforded by being surrounded by acres of green space and parkland. With short commute times and easy access to restaurants and the arts, the 35-story condominium tower is an urban oasis.

Luxury living in the Museum District at The Parklane condo tower places residents in a central location near the Texas Medical Center, the University of Houston, Rice Village, the Ion and South Main Innovation District, Rice University, the Museum District, Houston Zoo, numerous restaurants, and the light rail, whilst retaining the charm and scenic setting typically not found near to downtown. The upscale lifestyle extends to the appliances and fixtures within each home, with Eggersmann USA cabinetry in the kitchens and bathrooms, as well as Bosch appliances in the kitchen and laundry. Upgraded Thermador Bosch appliances are available in the penthouse suites at The Parklane. The modern residences have been designed with open-concept floor plans and the flexibility to incorporate a home office. Closet spaces can be customized with wardrobe systems, with exclusive pricing and finish upgrades for buyers at The Parklane.



The Parklane Houston full amenity high rise condos offer a luxury shuttle bus service that operates regularly taking residents from the Parklane condos to the nearby Texas Medical Center and the Light Rail station, and peace of mind is secured with controlled access to the building and a 24-hour concierge on hand. Reserved parking, electric vehicle charging stations, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a coffee bar and business lounge, a swimming pool, a private tennis court, and private storage per residence ensure that not only do the homes look spectacular, but they also offer a luxury lifestyle with 5-star services and amenities. Cats and dogs are also welcome at The Parklane. For homebuyers who want a larger high-rise space than the single residences, combination units are available, combining two residences into one cohesive living space, increasing the square footage and interior floor plan options. Every residence at The Parklane has at least one private balcony, with some condominiums having several.



With Hermann Park condos for sale starting in the $300s, The Parklane 35-story tower has been remodeled and renovated, debuting 195 masterfully re-imagined, modern residences complete with designer interior finishes and state-of-the-art community amenities. Steps from Hermann Park and the Museum District, and just minutes from the Texas Medical Center, Rice Village, Downtown, and more, this urban oasis has unrivaled proximity to restaurants, the arts, and premier destinations including Rice University, Texas Medical Center, Downtown Houston, Rice Village, and The Ion and South Main Innovation District. The Parklane Hermann Park condos for sale are showcased alongside design package options ranging from light, airy, and modern to rich, warm, and contemporary. They include spacious Houston one bedroom high rise condos for sale, as well as two and three-bedroom floor plans. Sweeping park and city views frame Hermann Park and the Houston skyline. Highlights of these Houston high rise condos for sale include a 24-hour concierge and valet service and a luxury shuttle bus to the Texas Medical Center and Light Rail. These Houston high rise condos are move-in ready and include Houston penthouse condos for sale. The Parklane Houston prime location offers Museum District condos for sale with a short commute time for homebuyers looking for condos for sale near the Texas Medical Center, condos for sale near Rice University, and Houston condos near Downtown.



Email: info@theparklane.com

Online: https://www.theparklane.com

Telephone: 713.526.VIEW (8439)

Sales Center Open Daily: 1701 Hermann Drive, Houston, Texas 77004