The Parklane Houston High Rise Condos Near the Museum District Feature First-Class Amenities and Luxury Finishes

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2023 -- Houston high rise condos at The Parklane offer an elevated lifestyle in a prime location. When working in or commuting to a city like Houston, the expectation could be that the home would be situated in the middle of that hustle and bustle in order to find a trade-off between getting to the office in a reasonable time versus finding a home where life can reach more of a balance at the weekends, where the surroundings are more relaxing and the sights and sounds are more natural. The Parklane, whilst offering the prospect of a short commute to local popular destinations such as The Texas Medical Center, the University of Houston, Rice Village, the Ion and South Main Innovation District, and Rice University, is located adjacent to Hermann Park, with its numerous popular recreational facilities and wide open spaces. The convenience of a short commute is important to some, although not high on the list of requirements for homeowners who frequently need to leave town for short or extended periods. For those looking for a property that suits their 'lock-and-leave' lifestyle, The Parklane offers the knowledge that the home will be secure, with all maintenance and upkeep covered.



Homebuyers at The Parklane are invited to choose from a range of interior design styles so that when they move into their new home, it already reflects their preferred decor, from hardwood floors to a choice of kitchen countertops, to the color of the walls, cabinets, tiles, and fixtures. The Bosch home appliances in the kitchen are integrated to be sleek and functional, including an induction cooktop and a microwave. The 24-inch 800 Series drawer microwave features automatic sensor programs to conveniently simplify cooking, they are flexible in being able to heat anything from a 20 oz. cup to a 13" x 9" baking oven pan, and have a low profile design with touch "open" and "close" functionality. The 'urban elegance' interior design finishes, for instance, include arctic white stone countertops and splashback with medium veining, whitewashed ash wood cabinets by Eggersmann USA, sandy grey solid hardwood flooring throughout the main living area, and the primary bedroom, with light grey wall colors. Other design themes include 'rustic chic', 'dynamically bold', and 'classic tempo'. With an abundance of natural light in all homes, the floor-to-ceiling windows are a striking part of the identity of the tower, and every residence has at least one private balcony. Three-bedroom penthouse homes have up to 206 sq ft of balcony space, in addition to two full bathrooms and one-half bathroom, floor plans from 2,082 to 2,321 sq ft, the upgraded Thermador kitchen appliance package, and custom European Eggersmann cabinetry.



One-bedroom homes range in size from 798 - 1212 sq ft with balconies up to 98 sq ft. Two-bedroom homes include two full bathrooms ranging in size from 1126 - 1623 sq ft with balconies up to 202 sq ft.



For residents looking for an activity-packed day at The Parklane, there is a private tennis court, a fitness center, a swimming pool, an outdoor exercise circuit, and then ample opportunities to mix and mingle at the picnic area with barbecue grills, the community garden, and a children's playground.



The Parklane is a familiar landmark in the heart of Houston's Museum District, with its curved windows letting residents enjoy sweeping views across Hermann Park and to the city skyline. The unique location combines proximity to the hustle and bustle of Downtown and the city of Houston, with the tranquility afforded by being surrounded by acres of green space and parkland. With short commute times and easy access to restaurants and the arts, the 35-story condominium tower is an urban oasis.



The largest home available at The Parklane is the D/F combination unit, with three bathrooms and three bedrooms. The home totals 2,955 sq ft which includes 206 sq ft of exterior space split across four private balconies and is designed with a 13' x 13' study which has access to two of the balconies, and a large master closet that measures 9' x 16'6".



Luxury living in the Museum District at The Parklane condo tower places residents in a central location near the Texas Medical Center, the University of Houston, Rice Village, the Ion and South Main Innovation District, Rice University, the Museum District, Houston Zoo, numerous restaurants, and the light rail, whilst retaining the charm and scenic setting typically not found near to downtown. The upscale lifestyle extends to the appliances and fixtures within each home, with Eggersmann USA cabinetry in the kitchens and bathrooms, as well as Bosch appliances in the kitchen and laundry. Upgraded Thermador Bosch appliances are available in the penthouse suites at The Parklane. The modern residences have been designed with open-concept floor plans and the flexibility to incorporate a home office. Closet spaces can be customized with wardrobe systems, with exclusive pricing and finish upgrades for buyers at The Parklane.



The Parklane Houston full amenity high rise condos offer a luxury shuttle bus service that operates regularly taking residents from the Parklane condos to the nearby Texas Medical Center and the Light Rail station, and peace of mind is secured with controlled access to the building and a 24-hour concierge on hand. Reserved parking, electric vehicle charging stations, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a coffee bar and business lounge, a swimming pool, a private tennis court, and private storage per residence ensure that not only do the homes look spectacular, but they also offer a luxury lifestyle with 5-star services and amenities. Cats and dogs are also welcome at The Parklane. For homebuyers who want a larger high-rise space than the single residences, combination units are available, combining two residences into one cohesive living space, increasing the square footage and interior floor plan options. Every residence at The Parklane has at least one private balcony, with some condominiums having several.



With Hermann Park condos for sale starting in the $300s, The Parklane 35-story tower has been remodeled and renovated, debuting 195 masterfully re-imagined, modern residences complete with designer interior finishes and state-of-the-art community amenities. Steps from Hermann Park and the Museum District, and just minutes from the Texas Medical Center, Rice Village, Downtown, and more, this urban oasis has unrivaled proximity to restaurants, the arts, and premier destinations including Rice University, Texas Medical Center, Downtown Houston, Rice Village, and The Ion and South Main Innovation District. The Parklane Hermann Park condos for sale are showcased alongside design package options ranging from light, airy, and modern to rich, warm, and contemporary. They include spacious Houston one bedroom high rise condos for sale, as well as two and three-bedroom floor plans. Sweeping park and city views frame Hermann Park and the Houston skyline. Highlights of these Houston high rise condos for sale include a 24-hour concierge and valet service and a luxury shuttle bus to the Texas Medical Center and Light Rail. These Houston high rise condos are move-in ready and include Houston penthouse condos for sale. The Parklane Houston prime location offers Museum District condos for sale with a short commute time for homebuyers looking for condos for sale near the Texas Medical Center, condos for sale near Rice University, and Houston condos near Downtown.



