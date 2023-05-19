The Parklane Houston High Rise Condos Near the Museum District Feature First-Class Amenities, Sweeping Views, and Private Balconies

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2023 -- One of the advantages of high rise living is being able to enjoy the views above the hustle and bustle below, and whilst high rise homes near to a major city like Houston may be expected to be limited to views of other high rise properties or the concrete of a purely urban setting, The Parklane 35-story condominium tower is the exception to the general rule. Houston high rise condos at The Parklane offer an elevated lifestyle in a prime location, adjacent to Hermann Park, which is a 445-acre park at the southern end of the Museum District. Views over the parkland extend to the city skyline, with sunsets and sunrises particularly stunning. Hermann Park is just steps away with residents able to explore miles of trails, water features, picnic areas, landscaped gardens, shady groves, wide avenues lined with mature trees, an 18-hole golf course, monuments and sculptures, as well as an outdoor theater, the Hermann Park railroad, bridges, and pavilions. Hermann Park also contains the ever-popular Houston Zoo, home to over six thousand animals within a 55-acre tropical landscape. Being able to enjoy the amazing views through the floor-to-ceiling windows which are a striking part of The Parklane's exterior design is a memorable feature, and taking the experience to the next level, every residence at The Parklane has at least one private balcony, with some of the properties having as many as four private balconies. With a selection of tailored residences available, Residence F for instance is 2,749 sq ft with three bedrooms and three full bathrooms, and four balconies up to 206 sq ft. Open-concept floor plans across the main living space allow ample natural light into the home, with plenty of space to integrate a home office or study nook into the main living area or the possibility of converting one of the bedrooms into a dedicated office, library, or den. With a choice of interior design packages to choose from, homeowners are able to customize their new home from day one in their preferred style, whether that is rustic and warm, or chic and contemporary. No matter which finishes and decor options are chosen, all of the residences feature Bosch kitchen appliances including an induction cooktop, with upgraded Thermador appliances in tailored residences. All homes also have their own laundry facilities with a washing machine and dryer, as well as cabinetry by Eggersmann USA. Pre-wired for smart-home automation, integrating the latest technology is simplified. Solid hardwood flooring throughout the main living area and the primary bedroom can be selected in tones ranging from sandy grey to dark-tone chocolate.



When looking at the finer details of a high rise living lifestyle and the differences which set one home apart from another, there are many amenities at The Parklane that further elevate every day from ordinary to extraordinary. These include a park for residents featuring an outdoor exercise circuit, a picnic area with barbecue grilling stations, a community garden, and a children's playground. There is also a dog park area as dogs and cats are welcome at The Parklane. For days where a visit to the gym is on the agenda, there is a state-of-the-art fitness center, and for days when some good old-fashioned rest and relaxation in the Houston sunshine is on the cards, there is a resort-style swimming pool with a pool deck and cabanas, perfect for lounging in the shade with a good book, swimming some laps in the sparkling pool, or a mix of both through a relaxing summer afternoon.



For residents looking for an activity-packed day at The Parklane, there is a private tennis court, a fitness center, a swimming pool, an outdoor exercise circuit, and then ample opportunities to mix and mingle at the picnic area with barbecue grills, the community garden, and a children's playground.

The Parklane is a familiar landmark in the heart of Houston's Museum District, with its curved windows letting residents enjoy sweeping views across Hermann Park and to the city skyline. The unique location combines proximity to the hustle and bustle of Downtown and the city of Houston, with the tranquility afforded by being surrounded by acres of green space and parkland. With short commute times and easy access to restaurants and the arts, the 35-story condominium tower is an urban oasis.



The largest home available at The Parklane is the D/F combination unit, with three bathrooms and three bedrooms. The home totals 2,955 sq ft which includes 206 sq ft of exterior space split across four private balconies and is designed with a 13' x 13' study which has access to two of the balconies, and a large master closet that measures 9' x 16'6".



Luxury living in the Museum District at The Parklane condo tower places residents in a central location near the Texas Medical Center, the University of Houston, Rice Village, the Ion and South Main Innovation District, Rice University, the Museum District, Houston Zoo, numerous restaurants, and the light rail, whilst retaining the charm and scenic setting typically not found near to downtown. The upscale lifestyle extends to the appliances and fixtures within each home, with Eggersmann USA cabinetry in the kitchens and bathrooms, as well as Bosch appliances in the kitchen and laundry. Upgraded Thermador Bosch appliances are available in the penthouse suites at The Parklane. The modern residences have been designed with open-concept floor plans and the flexibility to incorporate a home office. Closet spaces can be customized with wardrobe systems, with exclusive pricing and finish upgrades for buyers at The Parklane.



The Parklane Houston full amenity high rise condos offer a luxury shuttle bus service that operates regularly taking residents from the Parklane condos to the nearby Texas Medical Center and the Light Rail station, and peace of mind is secured with controlled access to the building and a 24-hour concierge on hand. Reserved parking, electric vehicle charging stations, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a coffee bar and business lounge, a swimming pool, a private tennis court, and private storage per residence ensures that not only do the homes look spectacular, but they also offer a luxury lifestyle with 5-star services and amenities. Cats and dogs are also welcome at The Parklane. For homebuyers who want a larger high-rise space than the single residences, combination units are available, combining two residences into one cohesive living space, increasing the square footage and interior floor plan options. Every residence at The Parklane has at least one private balcony, with some condominiums having several.



About The Parklane

With Hermann Park condos for sale starting in the $300s, The Parklane 35-story tower has been remodeled and renovated, debuting 195 masterfully re-imagined, modern residences complete with designer interior finishes and state-of-the-art community amenities. Steps from Hermann Park and the Museum District, and just minutes from the Texas Medical Center, Rice Village, Downtown, and more, this urban oasis has unrivaled proximity to restaurants, the arts, and premier destinations including Rice University, Texas Medical Center, Downtown Houston, Rice Village, and The Ion and South Main Innovation District. The Parklane Hermann Park condos for sale are showcased alongside design package options ranging from light, airy, and modern to rich, warm, and contemporary. They include spacious Houston one bedroom high rise condos for sale, as well as two and three-bedroom floor plans. Sweeping park and city views frame Hermann Park and the Houston skyline. Highlights of these Houston high rise condos for sale include a 24-hour concierge and valet service and a luxury shuttle bus to the Texas Medical Center and Light Rail. These Houston high rise condos are move-in ready and include Houston penthouse condos for sale. The Parklane Houston prime location offers Museum District condos for sale with a short commute time for homebuyers looking for condos for sale near the Texas Medical Center, condos for sale near Rice University, and Houston condos near Downtown.



The Parklane Houston - Contact Details:

Email: info@theparklane.com

Online: https://www.theparklane.com

Telephone: 713.526.VIEW (8439)

Sales Center Open Daily: 1701 Hermann Drive, Houston, Texas 77004