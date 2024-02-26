The Parklane Houston High Rise Condos Near the Texas Medical Center Celebrate the Grand Unveiling of Stylish First-Class Amenities and Common Areas

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2024 -- The Parklane Houston high rise condos hosted a successful "Grand Unveiling" of its first-class amenities and shared common areas on February 15th, 2024. A live orchestra quartet performance, gourmet delicacies, basket and flower giveaways, as well as grand opening specials ensured the atmosphere was exciting and celebratory. The Parklane high rise condo tower comprises 35 stories in a prime location, adjacent to Hermann Park and within walking distance of the Museum District. Iconic in its exterior appearance, it is known for floor-to-ceiling windows which curve around the edges of the tower. Every residence has at least one private balcony, and many of the homes overlook Hermann Park directly, offering a verdant backdrop in a location offering a short commute time to Downtown, Rice Village, the Texas Medical Center, Rice University, The Ion and South Main Innovation District, and the University of Houston. The interior of The Parklane is contemporary and sleek. The lobby creates an impressive first impression, truly a fitting entrance welcoming residents and guests alike to the luxury condominiums above. Shared areas include the mailbox area, a professional business office, the concierge desk, a comfortable lounge area, a conference room to gather, and a kitchen area, the lobby in total is an impressive 4,530 sq. ft.



As a meeting place before enjoying a night out at one of the nearby local restaurants or a visit to the outdoor theater in Hermann Park, a comfortable seating area within the lobby is framed by a large decorative fireplace and a large-screen television mounted on the wall. Highly reflective surfaces and light tones characterize the interior design scheme, adding to the luxurious ambiance and comfortable surroundings. The Parklane has a concierge on hand 24/7, as well as valet parking. Artwork throughout the communal areas adds further visual interest and stylish finishing touches to the meticulously planned spaces which are both functional and welcoming. Statement light fixtures throughout the lobby areas and meeting rooms bring distinctive flair and personality to The Parklane's newly unveiled common areas.



Amenities outside the lobby area include a resort-style swimming pool surrounded by a pool deck and cabanas, the perfect spot to enjoy Houston's warm climate. A private tennis court and state-of-the-art fitness center are alternative options for a day of activity. For those looking for a leisurely walk or a jog surrounded by landscaped gardens and shady avenues, Hermann Park is just steps away. Its 445 acres include popular attractions like the Hermann Park Golf Course, Houston Zoo, the Miller Outdoor Thater, the McGovern Centennial Gardens, the Japanese Garden, a miniature railroad, a lake with pedal boats to rent, picnic areas, sculpture trails, bridges, Brays Bayou, pavilions, trails, a reflection pool, fountains, and monuments.



Luxury living in the Museum District at The Parklane condo tower places residents in a central location near the Texas Medical Center, the University of Houston, Rice Village, the Ion and South Main Innovation District, Rice University, the Museum District, Houston Zoo, numerous restaurants, and the light rail, whilst retaining the charm and scenic setting typically not found near to downtown. The upscale lifestyle extends to the appliances and fixtures within each home, with Eggersmann USA cabinetry in the kitchens and bathrooms, as well as Bosch appliances in the kitchen and laundry. Upgraded Thermador Bosch appliances are available in the penthouse suites at The Parklane. The modern residences have been designed with open-concept floor plans and the flexibility to incorporate a home office. Closet spaces can be customized with wardrobe systems, with exclusive pricing and finish upgrades for buyers at The Parklane.



The Parklane Houston full amenity high rise condos offer a luxury shuttle bus service that operates regularly taking residents from the Parklane condos to the nearby Texas Medical Center and the Light Rail station, and peace of mind is secured with controlled access to the building and a 24-hour concierge on hand. Reserved parking, electric vehicle charging stations, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a coffee bar and business lounge, a swimming pool, a private tennis court, and private storage per residence ensure that not only do the homes look spectacular, but they also offer a luxury lifestyle with 5-star services and amenities. Cats and dogs are also welcome at The Parklane. For homebuyers who want a larger high-rise space than the single residences, combination units are available, combining two residences into one cohesive living space, increasing the square footage and interior floor plan options. Every residence at The Parklane has at least one private balcony, with some condominiums having several.



About The Parklane

With Hermann Park condos for sale starting in the $300s, The Parklane 35-story tower has been remodeled and renovated, debuting 195 masterfully re-imagined, modern residences complete with designer interior finishes and state-of-the-art community amenities. Steps from Hermann Park and the Museum District, and just minutes from the Texas Medical Center, Rice Village, Downtown, and more, this urban oasis has unrivaled proximity to restaurants, the arts, and premier destinations including Rice University, Texas Medical Center, Downtown Houston, Rice Village, and The Ion and South Main Innovation District. The Parklane Hermann Park condos for sale are showcased alongside design package options ranging from light, airy, and modern to rich, warm, and contemporary. They include spacious Houston one bedroom high rise condos for sale, as well as two and three-bedroom floor plans. Sweeping park and city views frame Hermann Park and the Houston skyline. Highlights of these Houston high rise condos for sale include a 24-hour concierge and valet service and a luxury shuttle bus to the Texas Medical Center and Light Rail. These Houston luxury high rise condos are move-in ready and include Houston penthouse condos for sale. The Parklane Houston prime location offers Museum District condos for sale with a short commute time for homebuyers looking for condos for sale near the Texas Medical Center, condos for sale near Rice University, and Houston condos near Downtown.



The Parklane Houston - Contact Details:



Email: info@theparklane.com

Online: https://www.theparklane.com

Telephone: 713.526.VIEW (8439)

Sales Center Open Daily: 1701 Hermann Drive, Houston, Texas 77004