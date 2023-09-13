The Parklane Houston High Rise Condos Near the Texas Medical Center Feature Five-Star Amenities, Contemporary Kitchen Design, and Private Balconies

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2023 -- Being close to a city hub like Houston, wanting a short commute time, embracing a high rise lifestyle, as well as being surrounded by parkland and green spaces may seem a challenging wish list, however, the Houston high rise condos at The Parklane offer an elevated lifestyle in a prime location which ticks all of those boxes. Located next to Hermann Park, not only does the 445-acre park offer a spacious area to explore, stroll, jog, and relax in, it acts as the backdrop to spectacular views, a panorama that changes with the seasons, and a total contrast to the hustle and bustle that living in or near a big city can entail. Immediately north of the Texas Medical Center, Hermann Park has numerous points of interest including Bayou Parkland which is home to native plants, wildlife, trails, meadows, wetlands, forest areas, and places to relax and picnic. The Bill Coats Bridge, Brays Bayou, Celebration Garden, the Cherie Flores Garden Pavilion, Destination Mound Town, the Family Garden, Friendship Pavilion, a museum, restaurants, Houston Zoo, a miniature railroad, pedal boats, a Japanese Garden, lakes and waterways, fountains and gardens, an outdoor theater and a sculpture trail are all popular attractions that delight locals and visitors alike.



All of the residences at The Parklane have at least one private balcony, with several of the floor plans having several. One-bedroom residences have private balconies up to 98 sq. ft., two-bedroom residences have balconies up to 202 sq. ft., and three-bedroom residences have private balconies up to 206 sq. ft. For homeowners looking for more space, combination units are also available. With a choice of finishes and styles to choose from, new homes are already customized from day one. The designs are based around four themes, Classic Tempo, Urban Elegance, Dynamically Bold, and Rustic Chic. Each of the themes blends a mix of design elements including the color of the hardwood flooring, the color of the cabinetry in the kitchen and the bathroom, the finish on the fixtures and fittings, wall colors, tile flooring, and the countertops and splashbacks in the kitchen. With common elements across all residences including laundry facilities including a compact washer and dryer and Bosch appliances for the kitchen, every detail has been meticulously planned. The washing machine features a large LED display counting down the time remaining on the washing cycle with sensor-controlled automatic washing programs. The compact dryer does not require ducting as it utilizes condensation drying, has four temperature settings, and has sensor-controlled automatic drying programs preset.



For those looking to add home-automation products within their property, pre-wiring for smart-home integration is standard, as is recessed LED lighting throughout.



The Parklane 35-story condominium tower has been a local landmark for many years and is instantly recognizable with its curved glass corner windows and abundance of balcony space. Within walking distance of the famous Museum District, The Parklane offers a sophisticated lifestyle with first-class amenities which include a tennis court, a resort-style pool and deck area with cabanas, a fitness center, reserved parking, a dog park, a destination elevator system which optimizes how residents and guests travel around the building, a picnic area with outdoor barbecue grills, a community garden, and a playground. With open-concept floor plans that situate the kitchen with clear sight lines through the main living area, the homes have been designed to be the perfect space to relax and entertain. Move-in ready homes are available and tours can be scheduled through the sales center.



Luxury living in the Museum District at The Parklane condo tower places residents in a central location near the Texas Medical Center, the University of Houston, Rice Village, the Ion and South Main Innovation District, Rice University, the Museum District, Houston Zoo, numerous restaurants, and the light rail, whilst retaining the charm and scenic setting typically not found near to downtown. The upscale lifestyle extends to the appliances and fixtures within each home, with Eggersmann USA cabinetry in the kitchens and bathrooms, as well as Bosch appliances in the kitchen and laundry. Upgraded Thermador Bosch appliances are available in the penthouse suites at The Parklane. The modern residences have been designed with open-concept floor plans and the flexibility to incorporate a home office. Closet spaces can be customized with wardrobe systems, with exclusive pricing and finish upgrades for buyers at The Parklane.



The Parklane Houston full amenity high rise condos offer a luxury shuttle bus service that operates regularly taking residents from the Parklane condos to the nearby Texas Medical Center and the Light Rail station, and peace of mind is secured with controlled access to the building and a 24-hour concierge on hand. Reserved parking, electric vehicle charging stations, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a coffee bar and business lounge, a swimming pool, a private tennis court, and private storage per residence ensure that not only do the homes look spectacular, but they also offer a luxury lifestyle with 5-star services and amenities. Cats and dogs are also welcome at The Parklane. For homebuyers who want a larger high-rise space than the single residences, combination units are available, combining two residences into one cohesive living space, increasing the square footage and interior floor plan options. Every residence at The Parklane has at least one private balcony, with some condominiums having several.



About The Parklane

The Parklane Houston - Contact Details:



Email: info@theparklane.com

Online: https://www.theparklane.com

Telephone: 713.526.VIEW (8439)

Sales Center Open Daily: 1701 Hermann Drive, Houston, Texas 77004