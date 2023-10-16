The Parklane Houston High Rise Condos Near the Texas Medical Center Feature Five-Star Amenities Including a Resort-Style Pool and a Fitness Center

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2023 -- The Parklane Houston high rise condos offer the sought-after combination of being near enough to the city that the commute time is reasonable, paired with surroundings and views over acres of parkland, being surrounded by mature trees and nature trails as opposed to concrete as far as the eye can see. With all residences boasting an open-concept floor plan, the homes range from one-bedroom to three-bedrooms, with combination units available if larger living spaces are required. All of the homes at The Parklane have at least one private balcony, with several of the homes boasting multiple balconies and varied views. The views from The Parklane are particularly appealing as the property is adjacent to Hermann Park, a popular recreational destination for locals and visitors to Houston. Floor-to-ceiling windows not only ensure a premier viewing opportunity over the park and locale, but they also ensure that the homes are bathed in an abundance of sunlight. With meticulous attention to detail, all of the homes at The Parklane have been equipped with state-of-the-art amenities and finishes that are both aesthetically pleasing and highly functional. Six-inch solid wood baseboards and wide plank hardwood flooring are standard through the main living areas and primary bedroom, with designer carpet in the other bedrooms. Colors are dependent on the interior design package chosen by the homeowner, with a choice of four exquisite designer packages to choose from. The Urban Elegance package is described as a neutral Metropolitan palette with a gradient of color. The hardwood flooring in this package is sandy grey in color, a subtle contrast to the light grey walls and whitewashed Eggersmann cabinetry in the kitchen. The Dynamically Bold package also features the same sandy grey solid hardwood flooring, although in this package, that is paired with white walls and kitchen cabinetry that mimics the shade of a natural medium oak. Darker wood floors are showcased in the Classic Tempo interior design package, which contrasts with white walls and light latte-colored cabinets in the kitchen. The final interior design package to choose from is Rustic Chic, characterized by hardwood flooring in a light-tone, weathered grey oak finish cabinets in the kitchen, and kitchen work surfaces that are darker in color, a warm, polished chocolate stone. Other design details are woven into each design package such as the color of the premium porcelain 12 x 24 floor tiles in the bathroom and the finish of the fixtures throughout the kitchen and the bathroom. All of the packages share some elements such as backlit vanity mirrors in the bathroom, recessed LED lighting throughout the home, pre-wiring for smart-home automation, and a choice of an oversized frameless glass shower with a hand-held sprayer or a deep soaker tub.



With so much to enjoy within each home, there is also so much to explore around The Parklane. The building has landscaped gardens, a resort-style swimming pool with a pool deck and private cabanas, a tennis court, and a well-equipped fitness center. Dogs are welcome, and a dog park is also easily accessible on the grounds. For casual entertaining or relaxing, there is a picnic area with barbecue grills, as well as a community garden to enjoy and a children's playground.



All of the details about each design package as well as the amenities and surrounding area can be found on The Parklane website, along with a gallery of photographs featuring the style, views, and stunning communal spaces including an impressive and luxurious lobby area.



The Parklane 35-story condominium tower has been a local landmark for many years and is instantly recognizable with its curved glass corner windows and abundance of balcony space. Within walking distance of the famous Museum District, The Parklane offers a sophisticated lifestyle with first-class amenities which include a tennis court, a resort-style pool and deck area with cabanas, a fitness center, reserved parking, a dog park, a destination elevator system which optimizes how residents and guests travel around the building, a picnic area with outdoor barbecue grills, a community garden, and a playground. With open-concept floor plans that situate the kitchen with clear sight lines through the main living area, the homes have been designed to be the perfect space to relax and entertain. Move-in ready homes are available and tours can be scheduled through the sales center.



Luxury living in the Museum District at The Parklane condo tower places residents in a central location near the Texas Medical Center, the University of Houston, Rice Village, the Ion and South Main Innovation District, Rice University, the Museum District, Houston Zoo, numerous restaurants, and the light rail, whilst retaining the charm and scenic setting typically not found near to downtown. The upscale lifestyle extends to the appliances and fixtures within each home, with Eggersmann USA cabinetry in the kitchens and bathrooms, as well as Bosch appliances in the kitchen and laundry. Upgraded Thermador Bosch appliances are available in the penthouse suites at The Parklane. The modern residences have been designed with open-concept floor plans and the flexibility to incorporate a home office. Closet spaces can be customized with wardrobe systems, with exclusive pricing and finish upgrades for buyers at The Parklane.



The Parklane Houston full amenity high rise condos offer a luxury shuttle bus service that operates regularly taking residents from the Parklane condos to the nearby Texas Medical Center and the Light Rail station, and peace of mind is secured with controlled access to the building and a 24-hour concierge on hand. Reserved parking, electric vehicle charging stations, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a coffee bar and business lounge, a swimming pool, a private tennis court, and private storage per residence ensure that not only do the homes look spectacular, but they also offer a luxury lifestyle with 5-star services and amenities. Cats and dogs are also welcome at The Parklane. For homebuyers who want a larger high-rise space than the single residences, combination units are available, combining two residences into one cohesive living space, increasing the square footage and interior floor plan options. Every residence at The Parklane has at least one private balcony, with some condominiums having several.



About The Parklane

With Hermann Park condos for sale starting in the $300s, The Parklane 35-story tower has been remodeled and renovated, debuting 195 masterfully re-imagined, modern residences complete with designer interior finishes and state-of-the-art community amenities. Steps from Hermann Park and the Museum District, and just minutes from the Texas Medical Center, Rice Village, Downtown, and more, this urban oasis has unrivaled proximity to restaurants, the arts, and premier destinations including Rice University, Texas Medical Center, Downtown Houston, Rice Village, and The Ion and South Main Innovation District. The Parklane Hermann Park condos for sale are showcased alongside design package options ranging from light, airy, and modern to rich, warm, and contemporary. They include spacious Houston one-bedroom high-rise condos for sale, as well as two and three-bedroom floor plans. Sweeping park and city views frame Hermann Park and the Houston skyline. Highlights of these Houston high rise condos for sale include a 24-hour concierge and valet service and a luxury shuttle bus to the Texas Medical Center and Light Rail. These Houston high rise condos are move-in ready and include Houston penthouse condos for sale. The Parklane Houston prime location offers Museum District condos for sale with a short commute time for homebuyers looking for condos for sale near the Texas Medical Center, condos for sale near Rice University, and Houston condos near Downtown.



The Parklane Houston - Contact Details:



Email: info@theparklane.com

Online: https://www.theparklane.com

Telephone: 713.526.VIEW (8439)

Sales Center Open Daily: 1701 Hermann Drive, Houston, Texas 77004