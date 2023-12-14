The Parklane Houston High Rise Condos Near the Texas Medical Center Showcase Open-Concept Floor Plans and Private Balconies

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2023 -- The Parklane Houston high rise condos have been meticulously designed to make the most of a highrise lifestyle. From the convenience and time-saving efficiency of a destination elevator system to a luxurious welcoming lobby area, and five-star amenities including a private tennis court, the details that set The Parklane apart to elevate the day-to-day experience for homeowners can be found inside each residence as well as in the communal areas. With a Private luxury shuttle bus offering transportation to the Texas Medical Center and Light Rail station, the location of The Parklane remains one of the primary attractions. Close enough to Downtown to offer a short commute, with easy access to several major highways, the location is unique in that it is adjacent to Hermann Park, one of the most popular urban parks in Houston. 445 acres of space contain miles of trails to walk or run, pavilions, gardens, picnic areas, water features, sculptures, bridges, and local family-oriented attractions. For visitors and locals alike, the Hermann Park miniature railroad, the golf course, Houston Zoo, the Miller Outdoor Theater, museums, monuments, and pedal boat rentals for the lake are all popular ways to spend time in the great outdoors.



The Parklane residences all have at least one private balcony, with many of the homes overlooking Hermann Park. Ranging in size from 98 sq. ft. to 206 sq. ft., the balconies offer sweeping views as the seasons change. Homebuyers can customize their property with a choice of interior design finishes. Several of the features are available in all homes, with a compact washing machine and dryer standard, recessed LED lighting, and pre-wiring for smart-home automation. The compact washer has a large LED display panel to count down the time remaining on a washing cycle and sensor-controlled automatic washing programs to help conserve resources. The compact dryer utilizes condensation drying which negates the need for ducting. With four distinct temperature settings, the dryer also has sensor-controlled programs to drive efficiency.



Solid hardwood flooring throughout the main living areas and primary bedroom adds to the contemporary styling, with carpet in the secondary bedrooms. The choice of colors for the hardwood flooring includes sandy grey, darker-tone chocolate, and lighter-tones included with the rustic chic package. The interior design choices range from rustic to sleek, with a choice of colors and finishes throughout the home including the color of the walls, the working surfaces and splashback in the kitchen, the cabinets in the kitchen and the bathroom, tiling, flooring, and fixtures. Bosch kitchen appliances can be found in every residence, with an upgraded Thermidor package in each of the tailored residences. Induction cooktops have distinct cooking zones that operate independently from each other and can each be set up to countdown to their individualized timer, allowing precision cooking with consistent results. The induction cooktops are easy to clean and maintain a cool cooking surface, making them safer than some more traditional alternatives. Induction cooktops are also generally recognized as being energy efficient, as only the cookware is heated instead of the air around the cooking surface. Some of the appliances can be linked to apps on a smartphone, including the refrigerator and freezer which optimizes freshness by operating dual evaporators and is practical and convenient with bright LED lights throughout the interior of the space. Other appliances include a microwave, an oven, and a dishwasher with a 24-hour delay start timer which can be employed to allow the dishes to be cleaned at periods when electricity may be charged at off-peak rates.



Luxury living in the Museum District at The Parklane condo tower places residents in a central location near the Texas Medical Center, the University of Houston, Rice Village, the Ion and South Main Innovation District, Rice University, the Museum District, Houston Zoo, numerous restaurants, and the light rail, whilst retaining the charm and scenic setting typically not found near to downtown. The upscale lifestyle extends to the appliances and fixtures within each home, with Eggersmann USA cabinetry in the kitchens and bathrooms, as well as Bosch appliances in the kitchen and laundry. Upgraded Thermador Bosch appliances are available in the penthouse suites at The Parklane. The modern residences have been designed with open-concept floor plans and the flexibility to incorporate a home office. Closet spaces can be customized with wardrobe systems, with exclusive pricing and finish upgrades for buyers at The Parklane.



The Parklane Houston full amenity high rise condos offer a luxury shuttle bus service that operates regularly taking residents from the Parklane condos to the nearby Texas Medical Center and the Light Rail station, and peace of mind is secured with controlled access to the building and a 24-hour concierge on hand. Reserved parking, electric vehicle charging stations, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a coffee bar and business lounge, a swimming pool, a private tennis court, and private storage per residence ensure that not only do the homes look spectacular, but they also offer a luxury lifestyle with 5-star services and amenities. Cats and dogs are also welcome at The Parklane. For homebuyers who want a larger high-rise space than the single residences, combination units are available, combining two residences into one cohesive living space, increasing the square footage and interior floor plan options. Every residence at The Parklane has at least one private balcony, with some condominiums having several.



