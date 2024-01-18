The Parklane Houston High Rise Condos Near the Texas Medical Center Showcase Private Balconies and a Prime Location

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2024 -- The Parklane Houston high rise condos take an elevated highrise lifestyle to new heights in more ways than one. There are spectacular views from the 35-story condo tower, with Hermann Park situated just steps away, and each residence has at least one private balcony, with several of the floor plans having three balconies, allowing homeowners to look out in two directions. New homeowners can select an interior design scheme to customize their space, with four distinct styles to choose from. The four styles are named Urban Elegance, Dynamically Bold, Rustic Chic, and Classic Tempo. Each set of finishes combines distinct features such as the colors of the cabinetry, the hardwood floors, the finish on the worksurfaces and splashbacks in the kitchen, the fixtures, and the walls to set the ambiance for the space. For those who like a traditional backdrop in the kitchen, the Rustic Chic package is described as warm, comfortable, and relaxed. It showcases polished chocolate stone countertops, in a darker tone. The Dynamically Bold and Urban Elegance packages highlight a modern arctic white stone surface with medium veining, creating more of a contemporary, sleek aesthetic. All of the packages can be viewed from the website, where information about floor plans and building amenities can also be found. Floor plans are open-concept with hardwood flooring throughout the main living areas and primary bedroom. Units range in size from one-bedroom floor plans to three-bedroom floor plans, and units can be combined to create a larger space as required. Combination units can also be viewed from the website. All kitchens are equipped with Bosch home appliances including an induction cooktop, and each home also has laundry facilities with a compact washing machine and dryer.

The Parklane boasts several fitness-themed amenities including a private tennis court, a resort-style swimming pool with a pool deck and cabanas, a state-of-the-art fitness center, an outdoor exercise circuit, and a dog park. When looking to entertain or relax with guests in the open air at The Parklane, there are BBQ grills within a picnic area, a community garden, and a children's playground. A luxury shuttle bus to the Texas Medical Center and nearby Light Rail station is advantageous, and for those looking to commute or travel to other nearby locations, The Parklane is conveniently located close to several major highways and is directly on Hermann Drive, which is a well-used thoroughfare in the area.



For homeowners looking for a 'lock and leave' lifestyle, where they may be away from home for a few days or a few weeks, there is ample security, with security cameras throughout the property, a secure access system for the building, and controlled access to the resident parking garage, as well as a 24-hour concierge service. When looking to integrate smart-home automation, each residence is pre-wired as a standard feature. When returning to The Parklane, the impressive lobby area awaits, with a mailbox area, a professional business office, the concierge desk, a comfortable lounge area, a conference room to gather, and a kitchen area, all set in a gleaming space which feels inviting and luxurious.



Luxury living in the Museum District at The Parklane condo tower places residents in a central location near the Texas Medical Center, the University of Houston, Rice Village, the Ion and South Main Innovation District, Rice University, the Museum District, Houston Zoo, numerous restaurants, and the light rail, whilst retaining the charm and scenic setting typically not found near to downtown. The upscale lifestyle extends to the appliances and fixtures within each home, with Eggersmann USA cabinetry in the kitchens and bathrooms, as well as Bosch appliances in the kitchen and laundry. Upgraded Thermador Bosch appliances are available in the penthouse suites at The Parklane. The modern residences have been designed with open-concept floor plans and the flexibility to incorporate a home office. Closet spaces can be customized with wardrobe systems, with exclusive pricing and finish upgrades for buyers at The Parklane.



The Parklane Houston full amenity high rise condos offer a luxury shuttle bus service that operates regularly taking residents from the Parklane condos to the nearby Texas Medical Center and the Light Rail station, and peace of mind is secured with controlled access to the building and a 24-hour concierge on hand. Reserved parking, electric vehicle charging stations, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a coffee bar and business lounge, a swimming pool, a private tennis court, and private storage per residence ensure that not only do the homes look spectacular, but they also offer a luxury lifestyle with 5-star services and amenities. Cats and dogs are also welcome at The Parklane. For homebuyers who want a larger high-rise space than the single residences, combination units are available, combining two residences into one cohesive living space, increasing the square footage and interior floor plan options. Every residence at The Parklane has at least one private balcony, with some condominiums having several.



About The Parklane

With Hermann Park condos for sale starting in the $300s, The Parklane 35-story tower has been remodeled and renovated, debuting 195 masterfully re-imagined, modern residences complete with designer interior finishes and state-of-the-art community amenities. Steps from Hermann Park and the Museum District, and just minutes from the Texas Medical Center, Rice Village, Downtown, and more, this urban oasis has unrivaled proximity to restaurants, the arts, and premier destinations including Rice University, Texas Medical Center, Downtown Houston, Rice Village, and The Ion and South Main Innovation District. The Parklane Hermann Park condos for sale are showcased alongside design package options ranging from light, airy, and modern to rich, warm, and contemporary. They include spacious Houston one bedroom high rise condos for sale, as well as two and three-bedroom floor plans. Sweeping park and city views frame Hermann Park and the Houston skyline. Highlights of these Houston high rise condos for sale include a 24-hour concierge and valet service and a luxury shuttle bus to the Texas Medical Center and Light Rail. These Houston high rise condos are move-in ready and include Houston penthouse condos for sale. The Parklane Houston prime location offers Museum District condos for sale with a short commute time for homebuyers looking for condos for sale near the Texas Medical Center, condos for sale near Rice University, and Houston condos near Downtown.



Email: info@theparklane.com

Online: https://www.theparklane.com

Telephone: 713.526.VIEW (8439)

Sales Center Open Daily: 1701 Hermann Drive, Houston, Texas 77004