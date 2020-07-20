The Parklane Houston High Rise Condos Showcase Spectacular Views over Hermann Park, the Museum District, and the Houston Skyline

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2020 -- The Parklane condo tower has been extensively remodeled transforming the Houston high rise condos for sale into sleek and modern homes with a variety of designer interiors to choose from. The residences can be customized with details like kitchen tiling and backsplash features in textured gray shades to create a light, airy, and modern ambiance. Dark tone hardwood floors and marbled white tiling evoke a rich, warm, and contemporary setting, while weathered gray hardwood floors, warm, light gray walls, and gray kitchen cabinets bring a subtle, monochromatic space to life. Luxury living in the Museum District at The Parklane begins with an extensive list of services and state-of-the-art amenities. Each residence has a private balcony with hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and the master bedroom. With a choice of floor plans, the condos for sale range from 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom residence to 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom homes, residents at The Parklane can look forward to using the fitness center and enjoying the great outdoors with a swimming pool, cabanas, tennis court, outdoor grills, and outdoor fitness experience. Attention to detail blends functionality with convenience to offer reserved parking, electric vehicle charging stations, private storage for each residence, direct access to Hermann Park, as well as a luxury shuttle bus offering transportation to the nearby Texas Medical Center and light rail station. The Ion and South Main Innovation District as well as Downtown Houston are just a short drive away. Museum District condos for sale are in high demand as there are so many places to explore in the neighborhood. A luxury high rise lifestyle combined with the superb location presents the opportunity to explore the best that Houston has to offer, from the 535 acres of Hermann Park to the nearby McGovern Centennial Gardens, Miller Outdoor Theater, The Museum of Fine Arts, and the ever-popular Houston Zoo which has over 700 species and thousands of animals to view including gorillas, orangutans, zebras, tapirs, golden-headed lion tamarins, rhinos, snakes, okapis, lemurs, lions, giraffes, and local animals like the endangered Houston toad which only survives in four small habitat areas.



About The Parklane

With Hermann Park condos for sale starting in the $300s, The Parklane 35-story tower has been remodeled and renovated, debuting 195 masterfully reimagined, modern residences complete with designer interior finishes and state-of-the-art community amenities. Steps from Hermann Park and the Museum District, and just minutes from the Texas Medical Center, Rice Village, Downtown, and more, this urban oasis has unrivaled proximity to restaurants, the arts, and premier destinations including Rice University, Texas Medical Center, Downtown Houston, Rice Village, and The Ion and South Main Innovation District. The Parklane Hermann Park condos for sale are showcased alongside design package options ranging from light, airy, and modern to rich, warm, and contemporary. Sweeping park and city views frame Hermann Park and the Houston skyline. Highlights include a 24-hour concierge and valet service as well as a luxury shuttle bus to the Texas Medical Center and Light Rail. These Houston high rise condos are move-in ready and include Houston penthouse condos for sale. The Parklane Houston prime location offers a short commute time for homebuyers looking for condos for sale near the Texas Medical Center.



The Parklane Houston - Contact Details



Email: info@theparklane.com

Online: https://www.theparklane.com

Telephone: 713.526.VIEW (8439)

Sales Center Open Daily: 1701 Hermann Drive, Houston, Texas 77004