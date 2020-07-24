The Parklane Houston Luxury High Rise Condos in the Museum District Are Remodeled and Move-in Ready Near to the Texas Medical Center

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2020 -- The Parklane condo tower, a familiar sight over many years in the Hermann Park area, has been remodeled and modernized with 195 residences offered for sale in the 35-story prime location. With a range of floor plans available from 1-bedroom smaller units to 3-bedroom homes and Houston luxury penthouse condos for sale, The Parklane offers an urban lifestyle with five-star services and an array of amenities which begin with controlled access and a modern lobby area extending outdoors to a fitness experience, a swimming pool, and a tennis court. Less than 30 minutes' drive from Houston airport, Hermann Park is one of Houston's most-visited public parks, with an estimated six million visitors a year. The Parklane is just steps from the park and its many attractions. Being near to Downtown Houston, the Texas Medical Center, Rice University, and the Museum District, The Parklane blends the convenience of being near to the heart of Houston with a parkland backdrop which is just steps away if exploring and becomes a part of the sweeping views which are a major selling point when homebuyers are looking for a 'room with a view'. With a 24-hour concierge and valet service, the move-in ready condos also boast low monthly maintenance dues. Originally rental residences, some of the existing tenants have opted to purchase their units. High-end finishes include Eggersmann kitchen cabinets and Bosch home appliances. The penthouse has upgraded Thermador appliances. Each home has been pre-wired for smart home automation and every residence has its own private balcony, some have multiple balconies. Design packages offer the opportunity to customize the space with combinations of hardwood flooring, wall colors, backsplash finishes, and tiling.



For those who enjoy exploring Houston's famous Museum District, The Parklane is close to the nineteen institutions which include The Health Museum, the Houston Museum of Natural Science, and Houston Zoo.



From the impressive three-story lobby to the carefully thought out logistics like a luxury shuttle bus to the Texas Medical Center and the light rail station, The Parklane condos are creating a buzz for all the right reasons.



About The Parklane

With Hermann Park condos for sale starting in the $300s, The Parklane 35-story tower has been remodeled and renovated, debuting 195 masterfully reimagined, modern residences complete with designer interior finishes and state-of-the-art community amenities. Steps from Hermann Park and the Museum District, and just minutes from the Texas Medical Center, Rice Village, Downtown, and more, this urban oasis has unrivaled proximity to restaurants, the arts, and premier destinations including Rice University, Texas Medical Center, Downtown Houston, Rice Village, and The Ion and South Main Innovation District. The Parklane Hermann Park condos for sale are showcased alongside design package options ranging from light, airy, and modern to rich, warm, and contemporary. Sweeping park and city views frame Hermann Park and the Houston skyline. Highlights include a 24-hour concierge and valet service as well as a luxury shuttle bus to the Texas Medical Center and Light Rail. These Houston high rise condos are move-in ready and include Houston penthouse condos for sale. The Parklane Houston prime location offers a short commute time for homebuyers looking for condos for sale near the Texas Medical Center.



Email: info@theparklane.com

Online: https://www.theparklane.com

Telephone: 713.526.VIEW (8439)

Sales Center Open Daily: 1701 Hermann Drive, Houston, Texas 77004