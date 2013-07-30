The Partisan: Debut Novel from William Jarvis Celebrates Major Independent Endorsements.

Sparta, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Most authors use their debut release to test the literary waters. However, in the case of William Jarvis and ‘The Partisan’, a debut release can also hit the scene with gusto. In fact, since its release in April, the WWII-era novel has already received a number of elite reviews and endorsements.



Synopsis:



He has a portfolio worth billions, but he does not feel the security to leave her graveside. She would have dirtied her hands on the dusty crypt of their secrets had he only consented for a moment, opening the casket for their children—and grandchildren—to look in at what he had buried.



Stefan Kosar had escaped the Nazis, but there was no escaping his guilt. Having shut out his son, daughter, and the media from his past, Stefan's limo departs the cemetery with his children and journeys back to his youth. His narration opens the crypt--a saga of family affluence, tragedy, poverty, and armed resistance in Nazi-occupied Slovakia during WWII.



In an era when ruthless ideology enslaved a sovereign nation, readers are invited into the dark lives of individuals in which fear and brutality become commonplace. Stefan's dream of a happy marriage and prosperous future becomes a nightmare as he struggles to maintain the simple dignity that is hollowed out by the cruelty of fascism.



Having lost so much, young Stefan finds genuine love and discovers there can be virtue in suffering and victory in death. "The Partisan" is a nostalgic tale of the cultural destruction of tyranny and the extremes that men of honor will endure for the cause of freedom.



To date, Jarvis’s novel has earned an esteemed endorsement and five-star reviews from Compulsion Reads. Accordingly, the novel has been awarded a selective billing in the company’s ‘Irresistible Collections’ section.



The accolades don’t end there. Readers’ Favorites gave the novel a glowing five-star review and online publishing liaison, Blue Ink Reviews, awarded it a starred billing.



“I didn’t want it to be ‘just any’ debut novel; I’ve been diligently researching the story’s setting and developing characters for many years. Naturally, I am extremely close to the narrative so having to compile everything into a three-hundred-and-fifty word summary is challenging. I think the synopsis crafted by the critics at Blue Ink Reviews serves the novel well,” explains Jarvis, a High School literature teacher and baseball coach.



Continuing, Jarvis states that his novel is not a singular indulgence into today’s crowded literary market. “I now consider writing to be my second career and have plenty of other ideas on the drawing board. A sequel to “The Partisan” is definitely a possibility. Historical fiction serves a dual purpose of educating readers without sacrificing entertainment value; it’s an enduring genre with a faithful audience.”



Jarvis’s hard work has paid off. Blue Ink Reviews stated that, “The Partisan is well-written fiction with a moral backbone—an engrossing and provocative read from first page to last.”



Amazon critic Maria Beltran was equally as impressed. She adds, “The Partisan is a historical fiction that will send chills through your spine because the conflict and the terror are told in such a way that they become palpable. I have



read a lot of novels about war-torn Europe and I am not new to the brutality of that era but this story stands out because of the author's excellent writing style and creativity.”



With the book’s popularity expected to soar, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘The Partisan’ is available now in eBook format from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Sony Reader Store, Scribd and all other major digital booksellers.



Softcover editions and more information about the book can be found at: http://www.thepartisanbook.com/



About William Jarvis

William Jarvis earned a Bachelor of Science degree in English-journalism from Tennessee Technological University in 1988. After pursuing a Masters in Secondary English from his Alma Mater, Jarvis taught high school literature and composition while coaching the varsity baseball team.

Prior to his career in education, Jarvis was a textile chemicals sales engineer and freelance contributor to trade publications in the clothing-care industry. He would later spend fourteen years as an entrepreneur in the dry cleaning industry.

A history enthusiast and amateur silversmith, Jarvis is a freelance writer who enjoys historical fiction and Atlanta Braves baseball. William Jarvis lives with his wife in rural Tennessee.