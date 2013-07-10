The Partyman Company Ltd Supplies Children's Entertainers for Chelmsford Race for Life Event

Essex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- Several members of the Partyman street team kept kids (and their parents!) entertained at this weekend's Race for Life in Chelmsford, Essex.



Hundreds of joggers and their well-wishers flocked to Chelmsford's Hylands Park this Sunday 7th July to take part in Race For Life, a tough five kilometre run that is staged annually to raise funds for Cancer Research UK. Some of The Partyman Company's crazy staff added extra energy and excitement to the proceedings to keep morale high during the event. The event raised thousands of pounds for the charity through participants' sponsorship schemes, which was anticipated from this particular event, which is always considered a huge success. Partyman's very best balloon modellers and children's entertainers were roaming the site to keep restless kids on their toes, and even their much-loved mascot 'Cosmo the Dragon' made a special appearance too!



The weather was also great. With a heat-wave hitting most parts of the UK this weekend, it may not have been the most comfortable days for the runners, but for the spectators it couldn't have been nicer.



Graeme Mathews (Partyman's Entertainment Manager) commented before the event that he was looking forward to it and believed that his team would go down a storm with kids as they waited for their loved ones to complete the race. He and the rest of his staff have been supporting local charity events since the company was set up over ten years ago.



"We're always keen to give something back to our local community and we find taking part in such a high-profile event really rewarding? he says. "Our entertainers have so far attended all of this year's Race for Life events across Essex, including the run in Southend back in May, and we always get great feedback from participants, especially parents!"



