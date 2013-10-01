The Partyman Company to Host Peppa Pig Weekend at Marsh Farm, Essex

Essex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- Peppa Pig will be making an appearance at Marsh Farm this weekend throughout three fun-filled days of onsite kids’ entertainment at the site.



The team at The Partyman Company are encouraging Essex families to head on down to Marsh Farm, near South Woodham Ferrers, on the 27th, 28th and 29th September to enjoy a wide range of amazing activities.



The warm days and long nights may be drawing to a close, but Marsh Farm ticketholders can still enjoy shedloads of outdoor fun this Autumn weekend. The Partyman Company’s latest three-day event will be packed full of fun, with a crafts tent, extra inflatables and Marsh Farm’s very own storyteller at hand to keep your little ones occupied. Children’s favourite Peppa Pig will also be making appearances on-site at regular intervals throughout the weekend.



The farm’s usual itinerary will also be in full swing, offering kids and their parents the opportunity to get involved in milking demonstrations or simply sit back and watch in amazement as staff introduce you to the site’s awesome Birds of Prey and show off all of their little critters in the Pesky Pet Show.



Graeme Mathews, senior manager at the Partyman Company, is looking forward to the event and hopes that guests will be impressed by the extra entertainment his company has lined up for families suffering from those post-holiday blues.



“We want to see the peak season out in style and we think our Peppa Pig weekend will be a great experience for those who just don’t want the summer fun to end,” he says. “Best of all, we’ve ensured that 70% of all activities on the site will be undercover, so guests won’t be caught out in the September rain if the heavens do decide to open!”.



Please note that peak prices apply on all days. Kids Fest Summer passes and Annual Passes will remain valid for free entry during the event. For more information, please visit the farm’s website here.



About The Partyman Company

The Partyman Company Limited is the UK’s best-loved children’s entertainment company, supplying experienced kids’ entertainers, DJs, magicians, make-up artists and other professional acts to Essex, London and the rest of the South East of England. The team are always striving to offer exceptional customer service to all of their customers and as such the company and its various divisions have won several awards for their event planning services, including Party and Playcentre Operators of the Year. For more information or to book an entertainer for your party, please visit Partyman’s website.