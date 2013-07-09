The Pastor's Wife Does Cry! Compelling Book Highlights Spousal Abuse by an Ordained Leader

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- To many, A Pastor and his wife are the archetypal happy couple; united through God and pillars of their local community. However, an illuminating memoir by Lady Bea Morgan exposes the trauma and abuse that many Pastors’ wives suffer at the hands of their spouses, who are perceived to do no wrong.



‘The Pastor’s Wife Does Cry!’ takes readers through the author’s own adversity and in turn tells the story of millions of Pastors’ wives who feel they have no voice.



Synopsis:



Elder Claxton William Morgan pastors Greater Power Pentecostal, the most prestigious church in Colorado. Because of his busyness, his wife has been mistreated and disrespected by her husband and the members. Elder Morgan is sweet, kind, loving, and humble at church, but when he is at home, he is mean!!!



First Lady Bea Morgan, as quiet as she is, takes you on an excursion into her personal life, to share with you the woman of God women so desire to be. She wants you to know how the Saints really are after they pray, after they preach, and after they praise the Lord. At the same time, you will learn how to patiently stand on the promises of God and that God will pull you out of any furnace of affliction that He has placed you in to. You need to grab some tissue to catch your tears of joy, anger, and compassion.



Lady Bea Morgan does not want to be respected because she is merely the Pastor’s wife; she wants to be respected because she is a lady. When you’re done reading this book, you will love your First Lady more and you will always remember that The Pastor’s Wife Does Cry!



As the author explains, the plight suffered by many wives is brushed under the table and hidden from the public.



“Many pastors' wives are medicated and are institutionalized due to spousal abuse. Pastors can easily hide their wrong doing under custom made suits, prestige, sermons, and scripture reciting. When the pastor’s behavior is noticed or revealed by a member possessing spiritual gifts and he’s confronted, the pastor can deceive the congregation, causing them to believe otherwise.” says Morgan.



Continuing, “This causes mental and emotional distress for the wife. If there is help or counseling for the pastor, then the pastor's marriage will strengthen, churches will connect, becoming one, and families will unite.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“Praise the Lord and congratulations to Lady Bea for speaking out!!! I believe the writing will begin to free those in bondage, not just in pastor wife relationships, but all relationships. Keep fasting, praying and trusting in God Lady Bea,” says Jester, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Another reader was equally as impressed, adding, “After reading this book, I couldn't believe all the disrespect Lady Morgan suffered being a "First Lady". The very thought of her husband, a pastor, standing by and allowing it made it even sadder. Only the strong in faith survive a fight with the devil. Lady Morgan won!!!”



‘The Pastor’s Wife Does Cry!’ is available now: http://amzn.to/14nMoQV. It can also be purchased from Barnes & Noble. Lady Bea Morgan, The Extension is a memoir, an extension to The Pastor’s Wife Does Cry! Lady Morgan shares more experiences as a pastor’s wife, trials of her children, the fall of Pastor Morgan, the destruction of the marriage, and sufferings endured prior to becoming a pastor’s wife. Lady Bea Morgan, The Extension is available at blackexpressions.com, Amazon.com, and Barnes & Noble.



Lady Bea Morgan shares personal encounters, not to degrade pastors, but to encourage and strengthen pastors’ wives as they endeavor to work diligently in the ministry, yet suffering emotionally, mentally, verbally, and physically.



About Lady Bea Morgan

Lady Bea Morgan continues to write Christian books and worship songs. She has written a movie script entitled Released, a compilation of the two memoirs, with a screen play forthcoming. She is a seminar presenter at women prayer conferences, and encourages pastors’ wives nationwide.