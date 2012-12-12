The Patriot Tour Entertains Those Who Serve America Every Day

Cherry Hill, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2012 -- In 2011, 174 police officers were killed in the line of duty while 28 firefighters went down in fireground operations. More than 1,500 military personnel were killed while on active duty that same year. This doesn't take into account the family members left who were significantly impacted by the loss. "These men and women unselfishly devote their lives to serving others," Mr. Kozlowski of The Patriot Tour states. "Our goal is to give something back to them and do so in a way that is both respectful and entertaining."



"John Ligato hosts the comedy show. Many who have been to the Marine Corp Museum will recognize Mr. Ligato as an actual exhibit at this museum was created about him. He is a highly decorated former U.S. Marine who was wounded three times during his service in Vietnam and his actions at Hue City during the 1968 TET offensive are what led to the creation of this exhibit. In addition, Mr. Ligato is a retired F.B.I. agent so he can relate to the audience in ways the average citizen cannot," Mr. Kozlowski continues.



Money can be difficult to come by now, for families and organizations alike. "No one likes to hold their hand out and ask for donations, but there are times when this must be done. Anyone wishing to support those who serve and do so in a way that is enjoyable should consider The Patriot Tour. Guests will be entertained and feel good knowing that they are supporting those who keep America running," Mr. Kozlowski explains.



Mr. Kozlowski declares, "If you are hosting a Fundraiser for the US Marines, the US Army or any branch of the military, The Patriot Tour is the perfect choice. The audience becomes involved in the show in an appropriate way. We also work events where military personnel are recognized for their service. The same is true of events and fundraisers organized for first responders. Our goal is to give something back to those who put their lives on the line for our country every day."



About The Patriot Tour

A for profit company, The Patriot Tour celebrates the heroes of America, including military personnel, firefighters and police officers through entertainment and comedy. Our nation's forgotten warriors go about their duties every day with dignity and silent valor and monies are needed to help support them. Funds raised may be used for basic necessities, such as food and shelter, or they may be used for practical purposes, such as the purchase of ballistic vests. The Patriot Tour is unlike any other in that entertainment and comedy are coupled with a benevolent cause. Many members of the tour are part of this elite fraternity of service personnel, including Joe Pistone, better known to many as the real Donnie Brasco. Ray Smith, one of the most decorated Marines since World War II, and John Ligato, a highly decorated former U.S Marine wounded three times in Vietnam, are two others who have joined this tour to support the heroes of our country.