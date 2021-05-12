The Peaks and Valleys of the QuickBooks Audit Trail and Why Removing the Audit Trail May Be Beneficial

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2021 -- With the QuickBooks audit log report, a report of added, deleted, and modified transactions, as well as user entries could be tracked. The audit log displays the history of changes made to individual transactions or a range of multiple transactions.



Changes to the chart of accounts or products and services list, sending, deleting and modifying invoices or bills, adding and matching payments and deposits, and more are well trailed by the audit log.



The Audit trail assists in locating deleted transactions that are causing inconsistencies in opening balances and bank reconciliations. It also assists in locating previous account names that may have been merged with new accounts, keeps track of user login times, identifying incorrectly entered transactions and keeps an account of who is accessing books, as well as the tasks that are being performed. This feature also helps to protect against fraud as it shows the imprints of individuals who have made changes in the accounting software.



One of the greatest pitfalls of the audit trail, however, is its tendency to grow considerably large. As the number of transactions increase in a data file, the audit trail grows by a factor of 2, thereby increasing the size of a QuickBooks data file and impeding its performance.



This calls for the removal of the audit trail, which is sometimes seen as a blessing in disguise. The QuickBooks Audit Trail Removal Service is a service to remove the audit trail from a QuickBooks data file. This will reduce the files size of the data file by as much as 30 to 50 percent, speeding up the data file significantly. This service will also delete entries in the Voided, Deleted Transactions Summary and Detail reports.



Research has shown that removing the audit trail data does not impact QuickBooks in any way but rather helps in maintaining a low file size and improved performance in QuickBooks.



More service specifications for E-Tech's QuickBooks Audit Trail Removal Service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-audit-trail-removal-service/.



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



