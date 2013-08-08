The Pelican Trees: Compelling Christian Fiction by Anonymous Author Seeking to Defuse Some of Society's Self-Destructive Bombs.

Winter Park, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- With the ease and accessibility of modern publishing, Christian fiction has seen a sharp rise in popularity. However, many authors still tend to tread on literary eggshells for fear of starting a storm. In the case of one anonymous American author and his re-released novel ‘The Pelican Trees’, edgy Christian fiction with a bold impact is what it’s all about.



Commissioned by For His Glory Production Company, ‘The Pelican Trees’ is unlike anything ever written before. Chock-full of suspense and provoking long-lasting thought in its readers, the novel is currently enjoying the literary storm it fully intended to start.



Synopsis:



Shelby McKinney thought she had it all—a great marriage, three wonderful children and a beautiful life in Summerville, South Carolina. On the surface everything seemed near-perfect, until her beloved grandfather Luther Mellon died and purposely left her out of his will. Everything quickly crumbles all around her, rendering her completely inconsolable. A few days later, she mysteriously receives a post-dated handwritten letter from her late grandfather, stating that he hadn’t forgotten about her after all. But if she wants her inheritance, she must find it buried six-feet beneath the sand somewhere in the state of Florida. The only available clues, limited as they are, were stored in a bank safe-deposit box somewhere in the Sunshine State. Shelby is given ninety-days in which to locate the bank, decipher all clues and find her buried inheritance. If she doesn’t find it within the ninety-day time frame, she’ll be forced to forfeit it altogether. Facing insurmountable odds, she embarks on this exciting adventure which quickly turns dangerous when she discovers she isn’t the only one searching for the buried treasure chest. Six extremely dangerous, greedy men are carefully monitoring her every move, fully determined to use any and all necessary measures to steal it from her the moment she unearths it.Not only does this tumultuous voyage of self-discovery nearly cost Shelby her life, she is also confronted by the ever-present spirit world like never before! But in the end, with one-hundred and forty strangers constantly praying for her, she ultimately realizes the adventure her beloved grandfather sent her on was so much more than a personal quest to find her buried inheritance. In the end, Shelby McKinney finds so much more than that underneath the pelican trees....



With each reader embarking on a buried treasure hunt, constantly weaving their way through suspense, intrigue and challenging dilemmas, the publisher’s Marketing Manager is confident the journey will greatly impact so many lives forever.



“We live in a world where everyone can almost hear the time bomb ticking, just ready to explode. The only question is, when? The Pelican Trees will help defuse the self-destructive bombs of lack of forgiveness and racism prevalent in so many, by forcing each reader to contemplate what awaits them on the other side of the grave,” says Patrick William.



Continuing, “Not only does this story deal with the ever-present spirit world all around us, most readers come away with a renewed perspective for life and eternity itself. Most who have already read this story want to see it made into a movie someday! By God's overwhelming grace and perfect timing, He will sovereignly place these stories into the hands of fellow Christians who are in the Christian movie industry and turn them into movies!”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews. For example, Terry Delaney, Pastor/Founder of Christian Book Notes commented, “I thoroughly enjoyed The Pelican Trees. The story was simply amazing. I found myself unable to put it down most of the time. There is mystery, intrigue, evil plots, and good plots, with enough twists and turns to keep me guessing right up to the end. I have never said this about a book, but I believe The Pelican Trees would make an excellent movie and one that would do fairly well at the box office.”



With his first book generating huge attention, the author felt God’s prompting to write his next book. ‘Coffee in Manilla’, based in the Philippines, shines a vital spotlight on the thousands of women exploited in the country through online dating.



Promising all a literary adventure that could change their lives forever, interested readers are urged to purchase both books now. Information can be found at the publisher’s website: http://ForHisGloryProductionCompany.com/



About the Author

The author of these two books is a practicing Christian living in Florida who wishes to remain anonymous for the time being. Commissioned by For His Glory Production Company to write these books, he currently is not on staff with us. Though these are not the first books he has written, it's his first time using the pen names "A Grateful Believer" and "A Concerned American". As a dedicated Christian, he believes the person responsible for writing any particular book is nowhere near as important as the message contained within its pages.