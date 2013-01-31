The Pelman Murders: New Novel by Gordon Kuhn Exposes Twelve Murders, Ten Suspects and One Compelling Read

Lakewood Ranch, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2013 -- While new to the world of murder mysteries, Gordon Kuhn’s new novel is proof that he is set to become a dominant force in the industry. Boasting all of the facets of a timeless classic, the murder mystery genre is about to be seen in a head-scratching new light.



The Pelman Murders is a book with 12 murders and 10 suspects. It has blackmail, incest, hidden relationships, insanity, confusion over who the father is for two men, an elderly woman who believes a giant mouse or rat is running around in the apartment building, a prostitute who will cut your throat as quickly as she will take your money for sexual favors.



It begins with a murder and ends with a murder. It has law enforcement who might be involved. One woman, a twin, assumed the dead twins identity. There is a love relationship. One man discovers he has a son he didn't know existed. Another discovers his granddaughter has been a part of his life for several years but neither knew of the relationship between them.



“Most murder mystery novels start with a murder, spend the middle of book finding out who did it and end with some form of justice. My book starts with a murder and they don’t stop throughout; it even ends with an unexpected death,” says Kuhn.



He continues, “I believe that this makes it totally unique within its genre and a fresh addition to a sector of literature that is often riddled with cliché.”



“I can’t give too much away yet, but I can say that there will be further books and a lot more bloodshed. Stay tuned,” he adds.



Gordon Kuhn was born in Chicago, Illinois in the summer of 1944. His father was a chauffeur and his mother was a nurse's aide. When he was four years old he had his first fist fight and took out a neighbor's six year old in a neighborhood convenience store. He joined the Marine Corps when he was seventeen and flunking out of high school.



Gordon served during the Cuban Missile Crises and was also in Vietnam at Chu Lai and Da Nang. While in the Marines he received his GED. He has worked as a janitor, hospital orderly, cemetery salesman, insurance salesman, real estate salesman, lumber products salesman, insurance investigator, certified public accountant, forensic accountant, business valuation expert, dug ditches, poured concrete, driven a luxury limousine, and taught at the University of S. Florida for ten years teaching in two separate curriculum areas. Married to a wonderful woman he lives in Bradenton, Florida.



