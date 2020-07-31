The Pen Boutique Offers a Wide Variety of Writing Instruments

Columbia, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2020 -- The Pen Boutique, founded by Leena Shrestha-Menon offers a wide variety of writing instruments to its clients. They are a leading company merchandising fine pens, premium leather accessories, desk accessories, and many more writing instruments across the USA. They strive to offer quality and outstanding customer service to their clients. The firm has been awarded on several occasions for the excellent services and products they offer. They deal with prestigious brand names such as Montblanc, Parker, Aurora, Montegrappa, and Sailor. The company has a team of experienced and high skilled personnel.



On the subject of fine pens that compliment the approaching fall season, the company spokesperson said, "There are a variety of seasonally themed pens, inks, and stationery in the pen community. Some of the pens that compliment autumn include Pelikan Star Ruby, Estie Honeycomb, and the Lamy Lx-Marron. The Pelikan Star Ruby is a special edition pen inspired by the gemstone from which it derives its name. The Estie Honeycomb is also a beautifully designed pen that celebrates the changing of the seasons. To find more about the fine pens, clients can visit our company's website."



A staple of the fine pen industry, clients can purchase fountain pens from Pen Boutique. Fountain pens are a timeless luxury, offering a smooth writing experience to their owners. They come in a variety of styles, sizes, and brands. Fountain pen function through the use of an ink reservoir inside that feeds ink through the nib through capillary action assisted by gravity. A nib is the tip of a pen's body that deposits ink onto paper. To learn more about fountain pens, clients can visit the company's website.



Offering tips on how to spot a Fake Montblanc Starwalker, the company spokesperson stated,



"Mont Blanc is one of the most frequently counterfeited pen brands. The Montblanc Starwalker suffers a lot due to duplication and forgery available nowadays. Though the pens are quite hard to fake, replicas do exist in the market. To spot a fake Montblanc Starwalker, one should check the availability of a service guide with a warranty. He/she should also check on the individual serial numbers written on the ring. Clients are always are advised to buy the pens from authorized Montblanc dealers such as our company."



Pen Boutique also offers the client the opportunity to order Lamy 2000 pens. The pens are made of fibreglass-reinforced Makrolon with stainless steel accents. They were first introduced in 1986. The Lamy 2000 pen is regarded as one of the world's most modern writing instruments. The pen is lightweight, thus making it easy to write. The company offers a wide array of Lamy 2000 Fountain pens, Rollerballs, Mechanical pencils, and Ballpoints.



About The Pen Boutique

