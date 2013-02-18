The "Pennies to Fortunes" E-Book Is Now Publicly Available to Investors in Penny Stocks

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- Peter Leeds, author of various books about penny stocks, and publisher of the Peter Leeds Penny Stocks newsletter, is pleased to announce the free availability of their e-book, "Pennies to Fortunes." The work, with the tag line of "Rapid Learning in Penny Stocks," can be accessed online immediately.



Leeds explains that, along with the assistance of his analysis team, the e-book was developed to help current and prospective investors in penny stocks. The e-book includes the quickest and most helpful information needed to avoid the dangers among speculative low-priced shares, and find the highest quality penny stocks.



"There is something for everyone," mentions Leeds. "Whether the explanation of the three biggest mistakes in low-priced shares, secrets of investing properly in penny stocks, or our specialty learning articles, there are concepts that you won't find anywhere else."



Previously, "Pennies to Fortunes" was only available to subscribers of the Peter Leeds newsletter. The e-book can now be viewed online by anyone.



Asked why he decided to make the work free, Leeds explains that he wanted to be helpful to investors. "A big part of what we do is focused on education. Pennies to Fortunes truly is 'Rapid Learning in Penny Stocks,' and if we can easily help the majority of investors, then that is what we will do."



Making "Pennies to Fortunes" public is the latest step by Leeds and his team to help investors. Previously, Leeds and his analysts in penny stocks announced the creation of PennyStocks.org, which is a free website which bills itself as 'The straight facts about penny stocks.' They also released numerous educational articles as well as helpful entries in their penny stock blog. As well, Leeds was the first in the industry to create the 100% unbiased guarantee which states his refusal to accept compensation or kickbacks from the penny stocks they analyze and profile to their subscribers.



"Pennies to Fortunes" is 25 pages long, and includes numerous specialty articles and important internet links to meaningful and helpful commentary about penny stocks. A large focus is also on pointing out the numerous scams in penny stocks and low-priced shares, while explaining the simple methods of avoiding the downside.



To learn more about Peter Leeds, visit him online at www.PeterLeeds.com. To review the penny stocks e-book, it is available online at http://www.pennystocks.net/pennystocks.pdf.