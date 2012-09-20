The Penny Stock Guide Announces Revised List of Top Penny Stocks

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2012 -- Peter Leeds, a leading analyst of penny stocks, has announced the release of his list of all new hot penny stocks in his authored newsletter. The Penny Stock Guide is an online newsletter that provides information on the top penny stocks available in the market. The newsletter publishes a price range opinion at which to buy the stocks as well as providing both short and long term sell ranges. Peter Leeds’ team is focused on quickly helping penny stock investors to avoid the common pitfalls involved with penny stock trading and penny stock brokers.



A spokesperson stated, “With over 30 thousand subscribers of the newsletter, Peter Leeds and his team have come up with a completely new list of top penny stock picks. All the recommended hot penny stocks mentioned in the newsletter pass the rigorous 29-point Leeds analysis, the carefully constructed method for making penny stock calls that Peter Leeds perfected over many years. The newsletter's refined list of penny stocks continually presents profit-making opportunities. Many result in significant gains and that can add to an investor's profits many times over.”



Penny stocks trading applies to those stocks that are less than $5. Using methods of fundamental analysis honed over many years, Peter Leeds discovers value in penny stocks that others can not see. Peter Leeds’ team pores over the financial reports of hundreds of companies to find firms of outstanding quality with superior prospects for long-term growth.



Their expert team of analysts constantly look for clues about the firm's future earnings trends, its efficiency compared to competitors, and the soundness of its financial structure. They closely examine historical trading action, as revealed both by its trading chart and numerous calculations. Against the backdrop of overall market conditions, they locate the windows of opportunity for maximum price appreciation.



The Penny Stocks Guide is a comprehensive and impartial resource for investors interested in penny stocks. It provides information about the best penny stocks available in the market. The Penny Stocks Guide teaches the basic principles of penny stock investing, including how to do it intelligently and safely with the least risk. The Penny Stock Guide also offers investors additional resources and research tools, to help educate them for future trades. To learn more, please visit http://www.pennystocks.net



Recenntly Penny Stock Analyst Peter Leeds Announces Office Upgrade to best serve subscribers and staff, So that every interesting one can take benefit for Top Penny Stocks. Visit to pennystocks.net Now for more options!