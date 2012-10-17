The Penny Stock Guide Newsletter Offers 14 Days Free Trial Period and a Yearly Subscription for $195

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2012 -- The Penny Stocks Guide is now available to non-subscribers with a free trial period of 14 days. The Penny Stock Guide is the industry leading newsletter that shares the most advanced research and development for penny stock trading. New investors can get access to the tips and recommendations provided in the newsletter after the free trial period ends by signing up for the annual subscription at only $195.



The online newsletter contains extensive information about penny stocks and the best penny stocks to buy. The newsletter publishes a price range opinion at which to buy the stocks as well as provides both short and long term sell ranges. The company is focused on quickly helping penny stock investors to avoid the common pitfalls.



A spokesperson of Peter Leeds's firm stated, “ Actively trading penny stocks for over 20 years, Peter Leeds is recognized as the foremost expert on speculative shares that trade under $5. He and his whole technical team has come up with yet another great resource through which stock market investors can acquire priceless guidelines without spending their hard earned money on commission seeking brokers. The all new newsletter launched by Peter Leeds contains a handpicked list of best penny stocks available in the stock market. The best penny stocks mentioned in the newsletter pass the rigorous 29-point Leeds analysis, the carefully constructed method for making penny stock calls that Peter Leeds perfected over many years.”



Penny Stocks are shares which are traded for $5 each or less. They are riskier than average investments, but have tremendous reward potential. In general, some penny stocks trade for $2 or $4, while most that you hear about are only a few pennies. Many investors like penny stocks since they can own a bunch of companies for a very small initial investment. Investors are quickly learning that penny stocks represent all the small companies across America that are great and have yet to grow. The upside of penny stocks is the ability to turn a small investment into a fortune. The downside is the risk, volatility of the shares and the lack of corporate transparency.



The Penny Stocks Guide is a comprehensive and impartial resource for investors interested in penny stocks. It provides information about the best penny stocks available in the market. Peter Leeds, through his research and findings empower investors with investment tactics, and help them to unlock the hidden profits in penny stock picks. The newsletter also explains why averaging down is not the best strategy, how reverse splits can trick investors in penny stocks, and how to properly use the best stock screeners. To learn more about penny stocks visit http://www.pennystocks.net/



