The Penny Stocks Guide Launches the Penny Stock Book

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2012 -- The newly launched book by Peter Leeds is also available online in an e-book format. The e-book is free and can be downloaded directly from Peter Leeds' website. The e-book is a concise 26 page document designed to get new penny stock investors up to speed quickly and lead them to the best in low-priced shares.



The new book focuses on helping investors to avoid the common pitfalls of trading. Leeds points out his main concerns for investors learning about penny stock trading and teaches his methods to avoid them. The e-book also indicates several tactics for profiting from the best picks of fundamentally solid penny stocks. An extended section of the e-book contains all the guidelines so that investors can learn which penny stocks they should buy and which to avoid. The e-book is designed to protect an investor and lead them to the most profitable stocks out there.



Penny stock concepts like 'The 3 Don'ts of Penny Stocks,' and 'Secrets of Penny Stocks,' quickly bring investors to the best low-priced investments. The book by Peter Leeds teaches the principles of penny stock trading with a simplified approach. Novice investors who are not knowledgeable on the penny market will complete this book with a strong understanding of the topic.



Penny stocks are stocks that trade at a relatively low price and market capitalization. They usually are outside of the major market exchanges. These types of stocks are generally considered to be highly speculative and high risk because of their lack of liquidity. These investments tend to have large bid-ask spreads, small capitalization and limited following. Penny stock trading is riskier than average trading, but has tremendous reward potential. In general, some stocks trade for $3 or $4, while others trade for only a fraction of a dollar.



