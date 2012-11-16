The Penny Stocks Guide Offers Expert Advice for Penny Stock Picks

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2012 -- The newsletter publishes his exclusive analysis reports from him and his team of advisors. These reports are a vital tool for novice investors to follow trading charts and trading patterns that stock traders use to make their trading decisions on.



The guide is a reliable source for exclusive information on top penny stocks and useful ideas on how to pick the best performing stocks. Subscribers receive advice on penny stocks that will help them earn potential profits on their investments. Being a leading expert on penny stocks, Peter Leeds is highly experienced in penny stock trading. The Penny Stocks Guide has emerged as the most popular financial newsletter with more than 32,000 subscribers. It is a one-stop solution for investors looking to start trading in this market.



As a celebrity financial expert, Peter Leeds often provides his own views on penny stocks with media groups such as CNN, NBC, CBS, and FOX. Customers get a free trial for the first 14 days and instant access to exclusive information meant only for paid subscribers. Once an investor is well acquainted with the newsletter, they can decide to receive the paid subscription option. The subscription enables subscribers to receive daily news on penny stock picks, daily updates, and buy & sell prices. Comprehensive information in the form of articles, tutorials, and investment guides are provided to subscribers to hone their penny stock trading skills.



One piece of good advice for penny stock trading is to invest in the companies that have consistently generated cash and have received tremendous growth in free cash flow. There are only a few sources that can provide this exclusive information about such companies and one of them is 'Peter Leeds Penny Stock' online newsletter.



About The Penny Stocks Guide

The Penny Stocks Guide is a comprehensive and impartial resource for investors interested in penny stocks. It provides information about the top performing penny stocks available. The Penny Stocks Guide teaches the basic principles of penny stock investing, including how to do it intelligently and with minimal risk. The Penny Stock Guide also offers investors additional resources and research tools, to help educate them for future trades. To learn more, please visit http://www.pennystocks.net