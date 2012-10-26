The Penny Stocks Guide Offers Free Trial Period for New Investors

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2012 -- The Penny Stocks Guide offers an online newsletter with free trail period. The 14 day free trial period is free so investors can learn about the penny stock market. The guide is an informative newsletter teaching the basic principles of penny stock trading. It offers investors additional resources and research tools to make the best penny stock picks in the market. The newsletter offers safety measures which investors should take while trying their luck in the penny stock market.



Peter Leeds, the author of Penny Stock Guide stated, “Currently there are hundreds of websites offering investment advice, reports, research and picks for investors. Most of these sites focus on helping you select stocks to invest in, with market-driven research and special selection techniques.”



Novice investors should be wary of sites with false investor advice and tips. Peter Leeds says, “While some of these sites will provide valuable information that will help you research the stocks you are interested in, they rarely offer resources that will help you become a better investor, or provide resources to aid you in your own penny stock research. That is where the Penny Stocks Guide comes in. With the extensive guidelines, the newsletter not only advises you with the hot penny stocks of the market but also helps you to learn the complete market strategy for long term success.”



All the recommended hot penny stocks mentioned in the newsletter pass a rigorous 29-point Leeds Analysis, the carefully constructed method for making stock calls that Peter Leeds perfected over many years. Penny stocks are shares that trade for $5 or less. Trading penny stocks is a great way to learn about the market, without risking a lot or over-committing. At the same time, there is a lot more excitement and potential for rewards, because these fast paced investments often make great moves in short time frames.



The guide is a comprehensive and impartial resource for investors interested in penny stocks. It provides information about the best penny stocks available in the market. The guide teaches the basic principles of investing, including how to do it intelligently and safely with the least risk. The Penny Stock Guide also offers investors additional resources and research tools, to help educate them for future trades. To learn more, please visit http://www.pennystocks.net



About The Penny Stocks Guide

Recently a special report by Peter Leeds announces about three keys Which the Best Penny Stocks have in common and how to confirm that. This all requires first to know "What are Penny Stocks". Visit us to know more.