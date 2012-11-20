The Penny Stocks Guide Offers Fundamental, Technical, and Third Level Analysis Reports

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- Early on, Peter Leeds recognized that successful investing requires a unique blend of fundamental, technical and third level analysis. Peter Leeds has given a more technically sound report on penny stocks in the most recent edition of his guide. The Penny Stocks Guide teaches the basic principles of penny stock trading, including how to do it intelligently and safely. His deep analysis of each stock goes beyond other penny stock investors’ depth of research.



This edition of Peter Leeds's newsletter explains thoroughly about what penny stocks are and his trading techniques. Penny stocks are shares that are traded for less than $5. These types of stocks are generally considered to be highly speculative because of their large bid-ask spreads, small capitalization and limited following and disclosure. If investors get involved in those stocks that are fundamentally solid, have great financial strength, growing revenues and increasing market share, they can stand to have their small investments multiple several times over.



Using the methods of fundamental analysis, Peter Leeds discovers value in penny stocks that others do not take the due diligence to discover. The research team pores over the financial reports of hundreds of companies to find firms of outstanding quality with superior prospects for long-term growth. They look for future earnings trends, operating efficiency compared to competitors and the soundness of their financial structure.



In order to earn profits, investors should make sure that they are investing in the top penny stocks available. One of the best ways to find the top penny stocks is to review their trading charts and see if there is any noticeable trading pattern. These trends are noted in the newsletter and their statistical significance is tied to real world events to determine if they are trading signals or not. The newsletters provide information about which penny stocks to buy and which to avoid.



About The penny Stocks

The Penny Stocks Guide is a comprehensive and impartial resource for investors interested in penny stocks. It provides information about the best penny stocks available in the market and how to invest in them. The Penny Stocks Guide teaches the basic principles of penny stock investing, including how to do it intelligently and safely with the least risk. The Penny Stock Guide also offers investors additional resources and research tools to help educate them for future trades. To learn more, please visit http://www.pennystocks.net