The Penny Stocks Guide Offers Useful Trading Tips for Successful Penny Stock Trading

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2012 -- The Penny Stocks Guide, Peter Leeds's personalized newsletter, offers useful trading tips and guidelines for successful penny stock trading. The online newsletter specializes in the best penny stocks to invest in. Stocks are meticulously picked and passed through the Leeds Analysis to assess the parameters of risk and liquidity. With these valuable guidelines, investors can easily pick the stocks that have potential for a positive future gain in value. To help the investors buy/sell penny stock shares, the free online guide by Peter Leeds contains technical recommendations that can help investors to excel in the penny stock market.



The recommended stocks in the guide pass a rigorous 29-point Leeds Analysis. These stocks are carefully analyzed to determine their true value. The guide’s list of investments presents profitable opportunities for investors. Many result in significant gains and price imporovements that can grow an investor's profits. This published list helps investors decide which penny stocks to buy and which to avoid.



Novice investors are not 100% familiar with what makes a penny stock different than other stocks they trade. Stocks and options that trade for under $5 are considered to be penny stocks. New investors do not like risk, so they look for stocks that don’t take a large investment in their bank accounts. Businesses often sell their shares over the counter as penny stocks. In general, some stocks trade for $3 or $4, while others trade for only a fraction of a dollar.



The Penny Stocks Guide is a comprehensive and impartial resource for investors interested in penny stocks. It provides information on the top performing stocks available in the market. The Penny Stocks Guide teaches the basic principles of penny stock investing, including how to do it intelligently and with minimized risk. The investment guide also offers additional resources and research tools, to help educate investors for future trades. To learn more, please visit http://www.pennystocks.net