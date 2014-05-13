The Perfect Sewing Kit for Beginners Now Available at Amazon.com

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Sewing was once an everyday activity enjoyed by women and even men in the 1950's. In 2014, crafting and sewing has come back into in vogue again. No longer a skill enjoyed by just older women, sewing has become a hip mainstream hobby, as evidenced by recent reports. The 2012 Sewing Industry Overview by HART Business Research found that there were over 60 million sewers in the United States alone, while Etsy, the online superstore for handcrafted goods, boasts millions of crafters selling their wares. For beginning sewers who want to try needlecraft, Craftster's Sewing Kit's is proud to introduce a premium sewing kit for adults and beginners. The sewing kit contains all the elements needed to mend a shirt, sew a button, or do small sewing repairs at home or on the road.



The sewing kit is packaged in a durable case that can easily fit inside a purse or bag. Inside, a sewer will find the following high quality sewing accessories: Stainless Steel Scissors in 2 Sizes, 16 Needles, Needle Threader, Seam Ripper, Measuring Tape, Thimble, Pin Cushion, White Fabric Pencil, 9 x Large Spools of Thread in Various Colors, 40 Straight Pins, 25 Safety Pins in 3 Sizes, 6 Shirt Buttons, 6 Press Studs, 6 Hook and Eye Closures, and more.



This premium sewing kit was developed as an alternative to the traditional sewing basket. “When many new sewers begin practicing the craft, they purchase a sewing basket, but these often leave their sewing accessories and materials unkempt and disorganized.” stated the sewing kit’s designer, Drew Weston. "We think this is the World's best sewing kit for beginners." The Craftster's Sewing Kit was made so it could lay flat and securely hold all of the needed tools during a project.



Beginning sewers can now tackle projects with ease with the affordable and handy Craftster's Sewing Kit. The kit is now on sale at a reduced price at Amazon.



About Craftster's Sewing Kits

Craftster’s Sewing Kits offer creative solutions for creative and crafty people. These sewing kits are compact, colorful and practical companions for home, travel and emergency use.